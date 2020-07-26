WEATHER UPDATE: Gonzalo dissipates into open wave

Gonzalo has dissipated into an open wave while moving across the southern Windward and its remnants continue westward in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Lingering moisture across the area interacting with an upper-level trough is expected to generate possible moderate showers with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across Dominica towards daybreak tomorrow. An improvement in conditions is anticipated during the afternoon. From overnight Sunday and throughout Monday, an active tropical wave is expected to produce showers and thunderstorm activity across the island.Â

Meanwhile, another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is being monitored for development and is projected to approach the area late Wednesday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave height decreasing to 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

The public is advised to continue making necessary preparations to secure life and property and to keep informed on these systems by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.