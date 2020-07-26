WEATHER UPDATE: Gonzalo dissipates into open wave

Gonzalo has dissipated into an open wave while moving across the southern Windward and its remnants continue westward in the eastern Caribbean Sea.
Lingering moisture across the area interacting with an upper-level trough is expected to generate possible moderate showers with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across Dominica towards daybreak tomorrow. An improvement in conditions is anticipated during the afternoon. From overnight Sunday and throughout Monday, an active tropical wave is expected to produce showers and thunderstorm activity across the island.Â
Meanwhile, another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is being monitored for development and is projected to approach the area late Wednesday.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave height decreasing to 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.
The public is advised to continue making necessary preparations to secure life and property and to keep informed on these systems by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Thank you Jesus for your protection and defense from coovid -19 deadly virus and from hurricanes. May future storms be like drizzle and breeze.
Thank you DNO for your reports on this storm. And thanks to the weather officials who are paying close attention and reporting.
We must continue to pray for the love of Jesus to embrace us in full force. Amen.