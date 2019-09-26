WEATHER UPDATE: Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Valid from: 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019

A high pressure system has established itself across the area resulting in a relatively dry atmosphere during the next 24 hours. However, low level moisture being pulled northward could result in occasional cloudiness, a few localized passing showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located in the Tropical Atlantic is expected to approach the area by late Friday into Saturday resulting in an increase in moisture levels.

Now a major hurricane of category four, Lorenzo is now on a north westward track over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Lorenzo is currently projected to remain over open water. However, swells generated by this system could reach the east coast of Dominica by late Friday into Saturday.

Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate during the next 24 hours with waves expected to peak near 5.0 feet. However, all users of the sea, particularly on the east coast, are advised to be vigilant for swells generated by Hurricane Lorenzo by Friday.