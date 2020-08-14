WEATHER UPDATE: Shower activity expected today as TS Josephine approaches

A surface to low-level trough is expected to produce scattered showers across parts of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during today. From late afternoon, an increase in shower activity is expected across the southern Windward Islands as Tropical Storm Josephine approaches the Leewards.

At 5 am, Josephine was located near 15.3 North latitude, 53.3 West longitude or about 535 miles east of Dominica. On its present west-northwesterly track, the centre of the system is expected to pass to the north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. An increase in shower and possible thunderstorm activity is expected across Dominica mainly from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Residents should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. An increase in wave height to near 10.0ft is projected for Saturday. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to be vigilant.

