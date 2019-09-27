WEATHER UPDATE: Swells from Hurricane Lorenzo could affect Dominica by weekend

A high pressure system is expected to result in a relatively dry atmosphere during today. However, low level clouds moving westward could result in occasional cloudiness, a few passing showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, according to the Dominica Met Office 6:00 AM advisory, a tropical wave located in the Tropical Atlantic is expected to approach the area by tonight into Saturday resulting in an increase in moisture levels.

Category four Hurricane Lorenzo is now on a north north westward track over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Lorenzo is currently projected to remain over open water. However, swells generated by this system could affect the east coast of Dominica during the weekend.

Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate during the next 12 hours with waves expected to peak near 5.0 feet. However, all users of the sea, particularly on the east coast, are advised to be vigilant for swells generated by Hurricane Lorenzo by late today into the weekend.