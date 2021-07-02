WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical storm warning discontinued, small craft warning remains in effect

Tropical storm warning discontinued for Dominica as of 5pm.
Weather update valid from: 6:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021
At 5 pm, Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 14.2 degrees north and 63.7 degrees west or about 180 miles west southwest of Dominica. Elsa is moving quickly away from Dominica at 30mph with maximum sustained winds near 85mph. Elsa no longer pose a direct threat to Dominica as it continue to move over the Caribbean Sea away from the Lesser Antilles. The TROPICAL STORM WARNING has been discontinued for Dominica. Showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are expected across Dominica during tonight and the flash flood warning has been downgraded to a flash flood watch.
Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during tonight with waves peaking near 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for above normal seas. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. People living near the coast are advised to take the necessary precautions. A high surf advisory is also in effect until 6am tomorrow.
The public is advised to take all the necessary precautions to avoid the impacts of heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong winds and rough seas. The Dominica Met. Service will continue to monitor and provide weather updates.
I want my fifteen minutes of fame for reminding Dominicans of this one: Not too long ago, Ross University School of Medicine left Dominica for Barbados where they now operate. The culprits of the Roosevelt Labor Party insist that they left Dominica because Dominica is prone to hurricanes.
But read this: “Barbados, July 2. Hurricane Elsa blew roofs off homes toppled trees and sparked flooding in the island nation of Barbados then pounded St. Vincentwith heavy rain and winds on Friday, as the storm was tracking towards Haiti.”
The entire Caribbean is prone to hurricanes; if that was not so, the devastation in caused by Elsa in Barbados this week would not be.
Hence, it shall always be my belief that Ross left Dominica because of our backwardness, in that we lack the infrastructure, needed to support such an institution.
They left because we do not have an International Airport on the island; and not because of huricanes!