WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical storm warning discontinued, small craft warning remains in effect

Tropical storm warning discontinued for Dominica as of 5pm.

Weather update valid from: 6:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021

At 5 pm, Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 14.2 degrees north and 63.7 degrees west or about 180 miles west southwest of Dominica. Elsa is moving quickly away from Dominica at 30mph with maximum sustained winds near 85mph. Elsa no longer pose a direct threat to Dominica as it continue to move over the Caribbean Sea away from the Lesser Antilles. The TROPICAL STORM WARNING has been discontinued for Dominica. Showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are expected across Dominica during tonight and the flash flood warning has been downgraded to a flash flood watch.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during tonight with waves peaking near 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for above normal seas. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. People living near the coast are advised to take the necessary precautions. A high surf advisory is also in effect until 6am tomorrow.

The public is advised to take all the necessary precautions to avoid the impacts of heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong winds and rough seas. The Dominica Met. Service will continue to monitor and provide weather updates.