WEATHER UPDATE: TS Gonzalo expected to become hurricane by Thursday, projected to pass 200 miles south of Dominica throughout Saturday

INCREASED RAINFALL, THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY AND GUSTY WINDS PROJECTED FOR DOMINICA FROM LATE THURSDAY JULY 23rd.

TROPICAL STORM GONZALO APPROACHING THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS WITH LITTLE CHANGE IN STRENGTH AND EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE BY THURSDAY.

At 5pm, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.9 North, longitude 45.0 West or about 1110 miles or 1785 km East of the Southern Windward Islands.

Gonzalo continues to move towards the west near 14mph (22 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (85 km/h). An increase in forward speed maintaining a generally westward motion can be expected for the next few days and Gonzalo is expected to become Hurricane by Thursday and weaken to a storm by Saturday. Gonzalo is a relatively small tropical cyclone with tropical storm force winds extending 35 miles from the center.

Shower and thunderstorm activity along with gusty winds ahead of Gonzalo are projected to begin affecting the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, from Thursday evening into Friday. The current projection is for the tropical cyclone to move across the southern Windward Islands as a tropical storm about 200 miles to the south of Dominica throughout Saturday. Unstable conditions are therefore expected to linger across the island throughout most of the weekend.

Projected rainfall amounts during the period from Thursday night into Saturday is for 2 to 3 inches (50-75mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas. Flash flooding and landslides are therefore possible. A Flash Flood Watch or Warning may be issued as conditions warrant from Friday.

Meanwhile, another active tropical wave is expected to generate shower and thunderstorm activity which could be heavy at times with gusty winds across Dominica, from Monday and throughout Tuesday of next week.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during this projected wet spell from Thursday night and into early next week.

Gusty winds and a deterioration in sea conditions are anticipated in areas of showers and thunderstorms. Mariners and other users of the sea are therefore advised to exercise caution during the period. A Small Craft Advisory will be issued from Thursday July 23rd.

The public is advised to keep informed on these systems by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.