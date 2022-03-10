WEATHER (Valid from 6:00 AM, March 10): Increased cloudiness, scattered showers during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system will be dominant across the area resulting in breezy conditions during the next 24 hours. Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to continue to produce an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers during that time.

Moderate seas are anticipated during today with waves peaking near 8.0ft on the eastern coast. A relative increase in wave heights can be expected by tonight and a small craft warning will be in effect as of 6pm. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect during today. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to be on alert and to continue to exercise caution.