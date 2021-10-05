WEATHER (Valid from: 6:00 PM, Oct 5): Scattered showers during next 24 hrs, dust haze over next few days

Dominica Meteorological Service - Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 at 6:31 PM
Weak instability is expected to produce occasional cloudiness and a few scattered showers across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours.

From overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a low-level trough is expected to affect the area resulting in an increase in shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Slight dust haze is expected to persist over the next few days. People with respiratory sensitivities should take all precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with wave heights peaking to near 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution.

