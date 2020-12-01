Wesley Development Organization launches international airport petition

The Wesley Development Organization continues its campaign to get Government to consider its concerns over the proposed construction of an international airport at Wesley.
The group, comprising a number of professionals who come from that village, was formed to advocate on behalf of residents who have concerns about the project.
The organization says it is not against the construction of the airport but is concerned about the expected impact of the project on the village and government’s unwillingness so far to consult with all residents including those who are not directly involved in the land acquisition aspect of the process.
The group has launched a petition to be sent to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit asking for an alternative alignment of the planned runway that does not include the eastern section of the Wesley community, an immediate reversal of the land acquisition programme and the forced relocation of residents of the village and cancellation of the proposal to hand over a section of the Wesley community to a construction company.
Click here to view the petition.
38 Comments
Concern The International Airport:
While I am in support of the International airport. I believe that it Irrational
and a blatant disregard for the interested of the people to build the international
airport in an area that will destroy the plantation of the people when you already
have an area that is more suited for the airport. this is also a willful destruction of the scarce resources of Dominica; and utter madness and I hope they come to their senses if not they should give a reasonable explanation for taking that route.
This is certainly bad economics. what happen to being equitable and efficient.
Thank you
It’s best to move towards cheap electricity. Then with the resulting influx of foreign direct investment you’ll be able to build a 2 billion$ airport in short time. However, If a family or person has house with yard and it is taken for the common good, they should be given the option of house with yard or equivalent.
Those appartments are a thing of the past, only one bathroom. Build duplexes instead. Multiple bedrooms require multiple baths – even if free. Or build to facilitate adding another bath.
Anyone listening?
What happen to my comment?
ADMIN: It was published, unless your referring to another comment. Check again and let us know.
The UWP is a decent, visionary, Professional dedicated determined Political Party who has served well under previous honest professional, visionary UWP Leadership, for example: Hon. Edison James and our Decent formidable Trusted Hon. Lennox Linton.
We tried the same thing with the deep water harbor and that cause the length to cut it in half where as we could have twice the length of the of the harbor. Because of politics and demonstrations the price of materials and labor went up causing reduction of the project. It is high time that people stop playing politics with progress.
It’s you and your master that’s playing politics. Nothing but! You are full of it…
I also signed this so called petition; but after reading an address associated with it based in San Francisco; approximately 405 miles from my residence in Los Angeles, I wonder what purpose it will serve?
I mean our people like talking, we put on a show, nevertheless; where it pertains to act on the pile of talk we fezzes; we become mute, by the time we snap out of our delusional trance, and say let’s not bother with that; the corrupted rat Roosevelt Skerrit becomes the winner left to continue ruining people’s life’s.
It is time to act through an institution of litigation; it is time to go into a court of law and petition the court for an injunction against Roosevelt Skerrit and his government.
That’s a judicial order that restrains a government and others from beginning or continuing an action threatening or invading the legal right of another, or that compels a person to carry out a certain act, to make restitution to an injured people “Wesley People.”
You talking rubbish . STOP YOUR FOOLISHNESS.
SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT FOR YOUR COUNTRY. Stop playing party politics
You are so ………. ignorant, you do not even have the common-sense to understand what’s the difference between progress and the destruction of the Village.
And by the way I am not an idiot; if I was I would write my comments in all “block (upper case letters).
People who express themselves in all upper case letters are those who lack scholastics, even kindergarten education!
Don’t respond to my comments you are beneth me intelectually.
Thanks, Francisco as usual for your well-versed commentaries. Keep it coming. YOU are an intellectual who openly understands the merits of good governance, good government, intelligent ministers, who are able to plot that mission to develop our Dominica. We have not seen nor experienced this.
My people only complain. Go left, complain, go right, complain. Never can please my fellow Dominican.
I hope that PM Skerrit is still too smart for those coonoomoos and he is in tacted with his work and those who are guiding him
@Elizabeth, Our government will kick their backsides at the end of day it will never happen like they did to a previous government this lots are Bush rats looking to steal people yams.
Shut up Man Dog, Roosevelt Skerrit is the one in his corrupted backside destroying the people’s yarm plantations; Some people profess that God gave Roosevelt to Dominica.
One could claim that God gave Donald Trump to America, but if he did he perhaps send COVID-19 in order to ensure the end of Trumps’ reign!
When leaders victimize nations, sometimes God removes them too, sometimes he calls them home, and sends them to either heaven or hell eh!
What shall be Roosevelt Skerrit fate?
He might not be around to carry out his evil wicked vindictive plans, and even if he succeeds he will live just long enough to suffer some consequence!
People usually pay for their dirty deeds.
Zippy, zip up you’re exposing yourself with a commentary that makes absolutely no sense.
You go right, you go left and there is no substance in what you’re trying to tell us
Petition??!!
Where all you living? Delia Cuffy-Weeks has waited SEVEN years for the lowering of the age of consent, no response. I have been waiting almost SIXTEEN months for the CBI money, no response. The nation waiting SIXTEEN YEARS for disclosure of what in the MOU with China, no response.
Ten years we waiting for cheaper geothermal electricity rates…..
You want me to go on???
Petition 🤣😭😂😁👹!!!
Wait still man
HOTEP!
I am concerned that the lack of ambition and holding on the past is why Dominica has not got an International airport at all. When persons are holding on, refusing to change and playing politics, how will the next generation view this behaviour. Backward and disgraceful!
Dominica International Airport, A Comedy Farce in Different Acts. Act 4, Scene 75 coming soon to a Political Theater near you. Fast forward to May 2024, God willing at a political rally at the National Stadium…. the leader is on stage: my dear people of Dominica, as you know the caring Labour Party government was going to build you an international airport. We had all the CBI funds ready but the Wesley Development Foundation, a group of selfish, uncaring, and unpatriotic people, just like the former PM from Marigot, derailed the project. They are very bad people. But let not your hearts be troubled my dear people. Rest assured that your government remains committed to building this airport if you vote for us in 2024.
“— a number of professionals who come from that village —” The article did not indicate the level of expertise and experience in airport development and community impact that these ‘professionals’ bring to the table. For example, do you want to have a medical doctor provide legal opinion on matters of law?
Soooooooo, no to an international Airport? You all wait for now? you selfish 1 eyed, 1 track, dinosaurs with no ambition? Just to hold on to land/property all you holding back progress?
Is this Jokey cartoon “Organization” even registered?? You will NOT stop progress….Waste of time UWP operatives
I am supportive the cause but very wary of “change.org” petitions.
In particular I am concerned about change.org’s requests for donations to solicit potential signatories. This can result in signatures being acquired at random from those without knowledge of the issues involved. Furthermore, the request for donations can be misconstrued in the belief that donated funds will go directly to the cause.
Many organizations have found that governments and other agencies do not take these petitions seriously. You will find it more effective to collect “genuine” signatures under your steam.
How has the petition design to avoid the same person signing more than once using several different computers and cell phones for example
A political gimmick that all this is. Building the international airport will take away the political gimmickry from UWP, so this is just a desperate ploy to appear that they have a genuine concern about the livelihood of the great residents of Wesley.
The government has the authority provided in the statute of imminent domain. There is no turning back to accommodate a moribund political agenda.
People of Dominica “Wake UP”!!! This is a national issue. This is a call to action to Save Dominica from this sinister plan by Roosevelt Skerrit to change the population structure of Dominica and reign forever. At a cost low of US$50,000.00 per passport he needs to sell about 40,000 passports to build this airport. In 20 years time, Dominica will no longer be ours because as he does in each election, he can place these persons strategically in each constituency. Take a stand today!! ‘All that glitters is not gold’.
Observer, don’t panic, you seem to be in a panic mood; Dominica is not a place where foreigners care to reside; the sale of passports is not an indication that there is going to be a take over of the country.
As many passports already sold if they are counted, and accounted for; I am sure you may find less than 0.01% of those who bought citizenship took up residence in Dominica.
It is a scam which these people use to call themselves Dominicans in order to get entry into places such as Canada, the United States, and places in Europe.
A few years ago I was in Toronto, when two passenger jet aircraft’s arrived loaded with Chines, Dominicans; more than two hundred of them, not one of them spoke a word of English, the Immigration and Naturalization service pack them back on the same aircraft’s and return them to their place of origin.
They did not send them to Dominica.
If we were a developed country maybe!
Take a stand against what? Is either you do want the airport or u want it. Edison was accused of stopping the construction of an international airport when DFP was in power, by writing a letter to the US asking them not to get involved in the construction of this airport. I was prepared to give Mr. James the benifit of any doubt back in 1990 as he explained that it would amount to US interference in Dominican politics as it was an election year. We are now 30 years from 1990, elections are many years away and the satelites of Edison James and the UWP are once again playing their nasty dirty politics of trying to stop the construction of an international airport.
Some folks love to surround themselves with “yes men” who go along with everything they bring up without constructive and substantive counter positions. Just take a look at the glorious Kemplinski hotel and the mess it was in last weekend. Lennox Honeychurch was seen as an obstructionist to Skerritt’s “next level” when he brought up issues which could come about with the proposed hotel project format. I’m almost certain that Skerritt and his minions are viewing those who have concerns about the proposed international airport project that Skerritt is suggesting as obstructionists too. The double doctorate dude is like the emperor who has no clothes and believes when his enablers tell him how well dressed he looks despite his nakedness. Look at the number of projects which have flopped under Skerritt, the Moroccan hotel, the abbatoir, coffee plant, Ross and the list goes on. Dominica, don’t hold your breath about this airport once Skerritt is involved.
As a truck driver i once dump all the foundation of the stadium which uwp started at windsor park..uwp also bought land for an airport..that labour government is a wickid government..
Johnathan St. Jean, people like you want Dominica to remain stagnant. People like you are certainly not relevant to Dominica’s development. Is better you remain silent.
This is outrageous. YOU proplecmust stop playing Politics with Dominican development and playing Political games with the people lives.
This so called group are just being vindictive and trying to punish the Prime Minister but the people support the airport..
asking the government for an alternate runway would take another x amount of years to get approved. i’m assuming by next election? it’s already 51 years we’ve been hearing about a proposed international airport. Y’all just need to simply relocate to wherever the government gives you and you’ll be alright. or ask the government for a different location to build your house, and get the ball rolling. stop hindering progress.
I fully agree with you on this. Stop playing politics and think development!!!! For many years now we’ve been hearing about the construction of an international airport in Dominica and NOTHING has materialized. Now the Labour Party Government is moving ahead to make it a reality you guys are already fighting it. Stop playing politic!!! You would have nothing to say had it been your party. Let progress continue!!!!!!!!