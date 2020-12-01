Wesley Development Organization launches international airport petition

The Wesley Development Organization continues its campaign to get Government to consider its concerns over the proposed construction of an international airport at Wesley.

The group, comprising a number of professionals who come from that village, was formed to advocate on behalf of residents who have concerns about the project.

The organization says it is not against the construction of the airport but is concerned about the expected impact of the project on the village and government’s unwillingness so far to consult with all residents including those who are not directly involved in the land acquisition aspect of the process.

The group has launched a petition to be sent to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit asking for an alternative alignment of the planned runway that does not include the eastern section of the Wesley community, an immediate reversal of the land acquisition programme and the forced relocation of residents of the village and cancellation of the proposal to hand over a section of the Wesley community to a construction company.

