Wesley man fined for child cruelty

Twenty-six (26) year old Jarmel Lenny Tavernier of Wesley who resides at Castle Comfort, has been slapped with an $800.00 fine after he pleaded guilty to child cruelty.

Tavernier appeared before Chief Magistrate Candia Carrette-George on April 6, 2021.

According to the information obtained in court, on April 4, 2021, at about 11:00 a.m. officers responded to a report of cruelty to a child in which the stepfather was accused of burning the child.

The Investigating Officer then proceeded to the home of the accused and informed him of the report which was made against him. Tavernier was cautioned and transported to the police headquarters for questioning.

During an interview with the police, the defendant was recorded as stating, “He [the child] stole at Greens Supermarket. I took a belt to beat him, and I told him I was going to put him in the washing machine. I put him in it and spin it for him to talk and the machine bruised him.”

As a result, he was charged with child cruelty.

At the court proceeding, Tavernier, who was unrepresented, mitigated on his own behalf.

He told the magistrate that he was remorseful for his actions as he had acknowledged his wrongdoing.

“I sincerely apologize for what I did. I have to face the consequences of my action. I ask the family to give me a chance to be a father like I have always been doing” Tavernier said. “I have a newborn on the way and I want to be a better example to them. It hurt my heart; I want to be more loving and caring. I was a bit angry when I did that to the child. I hope that my fiancée and her family will forgive me.”

Notwithstanding his apology, Magistrate Carrette-George reprimanded Tavernier for his actions and lamented that the law is too lenient for this type of crime.

“A child is innocent; at three years he is still young. Look at how you bruised up the child skin, what made you think that you can put a child in a machine. Children need to be corrected but certainly not this way; you should correct them with love and a sane frame of mind not when you are angry.”

Taking into consideration his guilty plea, Tavernier was fined $800.00 to be paid by May 31, 2021. In default, he will be imprisoned for 9 months.