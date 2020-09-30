Who won the Trump-Biden presidential debate?

In a debate that was the political equivalent of a food fight, the winner was the man who emerged least covered in slop, the BBC reprts.
On Tuesday night, on the basis of instant polls and betting markets, that man was Joe Biden – if only because his main goal was to prove to Americans that he could hold up under pressure, that he had not lost a step due to his advancing age. He had to show he could take a pie to the face, metaphorically speaking, and keep his cool.
He mostly met that standard, although it was at least in part because Donald Trump, by his constant hectoring and interruptions, seldom gave the former vice-president a chance to say something truly damaging to his own cause.
Twitter Trump – the unconventional, bombastic, insulting and rumour-mongering aspect of this president – was on full display throughout the hour-and-a-half event. Unfortunately for the president, many Americans, even his own supporters, find his social media persona one of his more unattractive attributes.
Those who put their hope in polls.Just remember 2016.
I am yet to meet or hear of a person who voted Trump last election, and is now against him. Except those who were in his cabinet and thought he could be pushed around.Trump get rid of them, so now they are singing a different song.
At my work place, I know plenty who now supporting him
Eagle-eye
Don’t worry for me.
I am safe and secured in Christ my Saviour and Lord.
It was God Almighty who told the children of Israel.
“Thou shall not follow the multitude to do evil.”
So if it means not supporting a candidate and a party whose platform is for slaughtering millions of innocent babies in the womb.Puts me on the wrong side of history. Praise the Lord.
If it means not following a man who promotes Homosexuality. Put me in the minority. Praise the Lord.
If you follow the history of the Democratic party,they were the party of slavery,or search the history of the KKK. It was a military wing of the Democrats.
Friday 18 September 2015, 177 democrats voting against keeping a baby alive,if the little baby survived an abortion.
You call yourselves “Pro Choice” but no,You Are Pro Death.
Eagle-eye for your own good, please to Christ. Please don’t go in Hell
I
I make it my duty to get DBS NEWS once per day.And my favorite DNO, morning noon and night.And I am yet to hear or read anything favorable to Trump only negative.Yes. I know it might not be possible to have a journalist in the U.S. but are we saying you cannot find one good thing about Trump?
I listened to pastor John Hagee preaching Sunday,and he said
“When you have all 5 TV channels, saying the same thing every day,it is not news, but BRAIN WASHING.”
There is only one major TV station that is at lease favorable to Republicans,Foxnews.
You remember how they sold us this one.Trump colluded with Russia to win in 2016.
I am waiting to hear the next one come November.
There is no way to debate a lying idiot, Trump. America deserves their lying idiot. They elected him and will do it again.
Americans elected the world’s iggest idiot as president four years ago. What do you expect to get once in office a genius?
While I have always respected the wisdom and experience of the senior members of society, I have been advocating for the US to implement a cut-off age of 70 for those aspiring to become President. If, a candidate is 70 at the beginning of his or her initial term then that individual should not be eligible for re-election.
Before my fellow DNO posters roast me, please consider many corporate workers are encouraged or forced to retire as early as 55 while eligible recepients can collect Social Security at 62.
This policy will go a long way in ensuring that we will not be subjected to another embarrassing and shameful episode that played out on the debate stage between old geezers Biden and Trump.
You need to shut up and mind your business!
America is not Dominica!
In America age does not matter; one can go to school at any age; if you did not have elementary, or kindergarten education when you were a child, you can still get it here at a hundred if that is what you want.
At age fifty-five banks in Dominica don’t give you loans; in America at any age as long as you have the ability to pay the loan; if they refuse on any other grounds except for bad credit; that could be liable for a law suit.
When one is appointed a supreme court judge in the highest court in America it’s for life; as long as they live!
Good thing in politics in America we have term limits; a president can only serve for eight years, the same as Governors and Mayors.
After a president serve eight years, his political career is over.
In Dominica you have Roosevelt with his crack-whip
Yes, whip you all behind, while he keep the country stagnated in poverty!
The reason why they have term limits in this country is to avoid the sort of dictatorship as we have in Dominica, and one making politics his/her estate!
When you have one man spending ten and twenty years in government doing things the same way, over and over very little or no progress that can be made; America is the richest nation on earth!
If there were no term limits, the founding fathers might come back from their grave, to tolerate slavery.
Which would you prefer an older man at ninety running a country, and the country progresses, jobs an and money flowing?
Or rather a young man who’s only Ambition is to be a puppet of China, over a country with practically no economy, except the sale of our national passports?
Whoever you are learn this; there are companies in America which much prefer to employ people in their seventies than a twenty year old!
America this, that, and the other; you are speaking as if you were born there, as you do your best to bring down your own homeland and its Government.
Go on other social media and you will discover what they are saying about “your America” –just like most of us think about you.
The rest of the World is beginning to have no respect for the USA, while you are talking about it as you talk about yourself–which is nothing but loud exaggeration.
Besides that 52 State is not completely America–it is “North America”, where Canada is located further north, people drive from the USA to Canada and back–you cannot deny that one–, that is why they call it the United States of America, otherwise, Canada would also be called America.
America includes Central and South regions, those are countries with their own Government, they are not called States.
Stop with your senseless boasting about everything, you are boring some of us to death.
Elizabeth, what is your problem; and what have I done to you in all my happy days of living to deserve your attention this much?
I am not trying, nor intend to drag, or bring down Dominica, as you think; nevertheless, the truth must be known.
I tell right now if I could overthrow Roosevelt this Minuit I would be happy to do so!
And you this below it all hogwash below: Hahahahahahahahahah!
“Besides that 52 State is not completely America–it is “North America”, where Canada is located further north, people drive from the USA to Canada and back–you cannot deny that one–, that is why they call it the United States of America, otherwise, Canada would also be called America”
Elizabeth there are three nations or countries in North America; they comprise Mexico, The United States of America, and Canada.
Then you have the South American Nations, extending all the way to Guyana formally British Guiana, and Venezuela; Canada is totally different from America!
I know I doh is teacher eh; I doh teach nor taught school when I did was twelve year old eh!
Dem age der me Mama was still waking me up in de morning time fu go school nuh!
Anyway little twelve year old teacher, when ever you hear someone mention the America’s they are talking about the American Continent, of which Canada is part of it; so too is Dominica, and the rest of the Caribbean.
It comprise every country between north and South America.
For your information New York is in part of the Caribbean.
I doh boasting as you claim eh, but say de Wesley Dominica American boy told you!
Twelve year old teacher!
Ha!
Yes, you believe you fool me huh?Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Yea, Francisco Telemaque is your idiot nuh!
You can try to turn my word around to suit your empty bragging. I am telling you that the USA is not completely America as you are saying it, I will not buy it, I know what I said is true.
America is North, Central, and South. You are in the USA –the 52 States in North America and so is Canada
ADMIN: We should have pointed this out on your first comment that mentions there are 52 states.
The USA has 50 states.
Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia are not states but are sometimes included in the count.
Trump was predictably angry, beligerent, bullying, caustic, disruptive, dishonest, incoherent, inciteful, menacing, nasty, and raging.
I learned a long time ago that empty barrels make the most noise. Trump fit that bill like a glove. He repeatedly side-stepped the majority of the questions, lacked decorum and trampled on every norm of debate protocol.
The incumbent’s bombastic behaviour helped to set a very low bar that Biden easily eclipsed. Those who tuned in got to witness a Hot Mess rather than a policy defining debate. My humble advice is that the organizers do the world a huge favor and scrap the two upcoming debates.
God Help America!!!
This was not a debate with a winner, this was a debate with a loser, and that loser was the American people.
Steve, chaotic as the debate was, there is a clear winner; and that winner is Biden!
The America people including this Wesley, Dominica American boy here did not loose anything; we all anticipated the bulling of Donald Trump; the only looser in the debate last night which I saw for the beginning to the end is the one and only racists Donald Trump, and the Republican Party.
I am still spectacle about the outcome in the November, Election; no one anticipated Trump would win four years ago; we all had to live with the aftermath.
There are plenty white racists in America; if we are not careful they out-number the sane and none- racists, they are Trump supports we don’t know yet what is going to happen, though Biden is leading in every pole!
Two elderly men running. I always wonder where are the young people in America. Are they not interested. On another note I will go with Trump. Those Democrats always think they can use black people when they need their votes. Trump 2020🇱🇷🇩🇲
You see the name you chose defines your intelligence, and character; In America Gucci Mama is synonymous with a street walker, someone involve in prostitution selling their body for money. So perhaps one should simply ignore your ignorance!You are going with Trump what?
Does Donald Trump know know you?
The man very own flesh and blood his niece I am watching now on MSNBC confirming that her uncle Donald Trump is a racist, and you as low as they come a Gucci Mama talking fart about you going with Trump!
What are you talking about Democrats use black people: You are so ignorant, Barack Obama is still a black man; did the democrats used him when they nominated him for president; won and served for eight years; could he serve for another eight years, this moron resist Trump would not be in the White House.
Don’t you understand Trump hate black people?
Are you that ignorant?
Why don’t you shut up gucci mama, and try to get scholastically educated?
Hello and good afternoon my people. Biden won the debate because he came prepared with facts while Trump was unprepared who came for a street fight. What you expect to happen from a guy like Trump who file for bankruptcy protection six times and he even bank rupt a casino. In my opinion America is in a steep decline but the developed Western Demacracies is propping up America simple because they want to sell goods to the American public. Trump don’t have any manners or respect for rules that his campaign accepted for the debate. He can’t even condemn the White raciest group the “Proud Boys”.
America don’t have any right or foot to stand on by criticizing and other country about democratic values.
I don’t know why everybody is acting so suprised with disbelief about the President’s
behavior. Personally I expected nothing less. That’s the person America elected four years ago. And whom I predict will be president elect on the night of November 3rd.
The problem the Democrats have is Biden need to convince a lot of Americans that he is up to the job – in order to generate a massive voter turnout in his favor. On the hand such behavior from the President does nothing to erode support. As a matter of fact his supporters usually double down in his corner in situations like this. WE against THEM.
Donald Trump does not need to win the votes of the majority of Americans to be re-elected. All he has to do is not to lose in any of the delegate rich states that got him into office. And these states are where his base resides.Therein lies the problem for the democrats.
To those labourites commenting, why not encourage lazy Skerrit, who said he was an English teacher, to engage Linton whom he claimed left school at standard two in a debate…Why Skerrit cannot engage Vital of the DFP in a debate? Why can’t he engage the leader of APP (if there is one) in a debate?. You all don’t have debates here, but you’ll are commenting bout Trump and Biden! The most Skerrit does is to maunder on a Anou Parle Sot Programme with sycophants as his host….! I would like to see any of the three leaders tear him up to rags in a debate.
Hypocrites
Your last sentence quote, “I would like to see any of the three leaders tear him up to rags in a debate.” such language is so childish, lol, it also demonstrates your ineptitude in the process of selecting a political candidate. The problem you are seeing right now in the US is also an ineptitude of the electorate in the process of selecting a political candidate., are these two men the best there is to be elected to the highest Political office in America, wow. I have always known that Political debates are theatrics, it’s just another method of deceiving the electorate. Assume that your wish comes true, does that really prove Linton or Vital, has better leadership skills than PM Skerrit, what a ludicrous fallacy to entertain.
First of all, it was two against one, Biden and the moderator.Trump. should let Joe forget his point as he ( Biden ) always do.
When comes to the subject of blacks in the U.S. Biden could not name one thing he did to improve their conditions.No one bill he sponsored targeting blacks for almost 50. All he could say is what he plan to do for us. And we swallow his nonsense. May God have mercy on us.
@J.John-Charles, You probably are one of the two or three black faces we see in the crowd at Trump rallies, cheering while Trump hurl insults at you while telling his white supremacist supporters to “stand-by”, (I suppose for when he give the order to attack). I sincerely hope that when that happens you will be in the right place at the right time. Unlike George Floyd, I don’t think anybody will be marching for justice for you. Good luck for your undying love and support for Trump.
Biden won by demonstrating he had the ability to keep a strategy and also tried his utmost to address the questions. Sometimes he lost his trend of thought and got flustered from the sheer barrage of insults and childish taunts that came from the distraction sitting in as President.
Donald Trump made it really just impossible to focus and keep an intelligible debate. Though there were many instances where Biden made a deliberate effort to engage the audience watching at home. Trump did nothing more than deflect and defend himself. He spoke of White Supremacists as if they’re part of his team, “ok Boys, stand down but stand by”, like he was referring to his henchmen.
Although we expected his usual poor behavior, it was really difficult to see him behave so badly. I’m sorry, but the world is just standing in awe at the demise of the Great USA.
Oohhh papaa…..,look people commenting about a political debate in a country thousands of miles away from Dominica.
No doubt, present day Labourites & Skerritites are some of the most knowledgeable on how political debates between leaders should go. After all, they have a ‘shining’ example in their leader Skerrit, who has………….(oops, but, wait awhile nuh)…….
(……oh yes, Skerrit is scared of Lennox Linton and has never engaged in an election debate)…
Here is what is even more malicious – Dominican-Americans who champion the debate process in America but then turn around and uphold a leader in Dominica who refuses to engage in election debates with the opposition in Dominica. Disrespect to the citizenry eh.
Labourites & Skerritites, please stay out of American people business. Toodles…
@Channel 1
So true.
Skerrit who was a so called English teacher’s has never debated anyone.
Dominica is really not a real place
Honestly, this was not a debate, Biden had no chance to debate with the frequent interruptions and lack of control of the moderator. Trump indeed succeeded in making this another reality show.
There was nothing to be WON!! Nothing!!!
That debate descended into total anarchy. The public is worse off from watching it. Trump’s obvious agenda was to create total disaster and he succeeded in doing just that. There are two more debates scheduled for the month of October. I won’t even watch as there’s nothing to gain. Trump is synonymous with racism, lies and foolishness.
That strategy did not serve him well. The fact is, Trump is down in the polls and despite his plan to appeal to his base, there simply aren’t enough of them to take him over the line. He must broaden his support to reduce the polling deficit. I do not know how that performance could bring anyone over who was not already a die-hard supporter.
He has to use the debates to clearly present a plan for another 4 years of his presidency. Anything else and he will be escorted out of the White House on Jan 20, 2021.
That was not a debate. I used to debate in primary school and the standard was much higher than what I witnessed last night.
Biden did a much better job than Trump. While he fell prey to the taunts and jibes of Trump from time to time, his contribution to the debate was more constructive.
Bullies always believe they are better, stronger and more moral. They never see their own faults and flaws. Trump epitomizes these traits. He behaves like a bully, who pretends to be wealthy, and never takes responsibility for his failures. He seems to believe that the Presidency is some type of game of win or lose and should not be voted back into office.