Woman arrested for drugs importation; man ordered to pay $12k

A female adult is now on bail awaiting her turn in court to answer charges of alleged importation of drugs.
Claudillia Marie of Giraudel residing at Wallhouse, Loubiere, recently appeared before the Magistrate court charged with the importation of 17 pounds of cannabis from Saint Martin to Dominica which has a street value of EC$17,323.00.
Marie pleaded not guilty to the charge and as a result, she was granted bail in the sum of EC$50,000.00.
According to her conditions, she must surrender her Commonwealth of Dominica passport to the court and not commit another offense while on bail.
The matter was adjourned to December 18, 2020, when a pending custom charge of false declaration will be read to her.
She is represented by attorney-at-law, Zena Dyer.
Meantime, a 26-year-old man from Portsmouth has been ordered to pay EC$12,000.00, after pleading guilty to possession of Cannabis with intent to supply.
Leon Maronie appeared before Magistrate Pearl Williams and according to the facts presented in court, on Tuesday 1, December, 2020, Maronie did have in his possession 13,620 grams of cannabis with a street value of EC$30,000.00 with intent to supply it to another.
Police Officers had ordered a warrant to search the premises of a certain business place and upon receipt of that warrant, the search was executed. Whilst on the compound, an old dilapidated shed was observed; officers made their way to the shed and upon entering, they saw the defendant running toward an open window in an attempt to escape.
The officers made chase and Maronie was apprehended. A search was then conducted on the premises and Cannabis was found spread out on a green tarpaulin and hanging from a wire in the rooftop.
The defendant was arrested on suspicion of possession of Cannabis. Maronie was transported, along with the alleged Cannabis, to the Roseau Criminal Investigations Department (CID) where he was questioned. Samples of the substance were taken to be tested which returned positive for Cannabis.
As a result, Maronie was the charged.
The $12,000.00 fine is to be paid in monthly installments of $2000.00 of starting December 30, 2020, until May 31, 2021. In default , Maronie will be imprisoned for six months imprisonment.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
“Charged with the importation of 17 pounds of cannabis from Saint Martin to Dominica.” No mam! Sweetheart, you should be planting Dominica herb and pushing the Government to export Dominica herb. No herb need to be imported into Dominica, we should be selling to the world not buying! For me, your real crime is not having the cannabis but importation of cannabis into Dominica! Exportation! Exportation! Exportation!
Oh my, O my girl, my dear niece why did you have to do such a thing? This is not a trait of our family, where did you get it from?
Look at how your dear mother and father raise you and 6 more of you depending on what God would give to them, your grandmother and grandfather raised 10 of us also by God’s Grace, now look what you have brought upon yourself and your children, including your mother and father.
You claim not to be guilty, well I pray for your sake and the sake of your children, that it is true. You are such a beautiful young woman; why did you not put your trust in God and keep your hope on what He planned for your Life? God never turns away from those who rely on Him, the same for you.
Well now I have got one more to pray for, asking God to release you from that suffering, but that is if you are willing to change your lifestyle and to live by His Will.
So why you have to be letting everybody know is your niece? Attention you wanted man? To even be giving overview of the girl upbringing. I cannot support that. Deal with your family offline. Not on DNO. Some of all you like to play most caring and prayful but is all a show.
Your so correct on that i disapprove her so call message in bringing down her niece hope she dont got kids
I disapprove this message mam and do hope that u dont have kids to be speaking about your so called niece!
And putting God in the mix mannnnn i c the devil in you… sad go wash ur bottom lady
That’s why the herb must be legalized and regulated. The three trees is just political gimmick!!
Three trees, how many grams/ounces will be the yield?!
I note also that his was tested, but the lady who it’s alleged imported from St. Martin didn’t undergo the same procedure.
Well, probably it’s because the declaration form from customs is yet to be read to her😉🤗🤔
One ounce they tell allyou, yet you all want to spoil de vibes for everybody. JAIL DEM!!
tsk tsk tsk, but you can grow 3 plants why you importing for eh
Man take your jail and save your money for your children university. Today or tomorrow they Will be happy you did
A street value of 30,000 charged a fine of 12,000. How do yall expect to stop sale and trafficking of drugs? This makes no sense. It is best you guys just let the guy sell his weed when he make his money pay the state 12k in taxes. Since smoking weed has been made legal then he has enough customers to spread around so it is within legal amount allowed. This is the kind of BS that happens when Jack As is running a country.
I do not understand why you smuggle weed from St. Maarten when our nature product is suppose to be superior. Maybe is that skunk that does you head in they grow in Holland