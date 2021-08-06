Woman arrested in connection with assault of Ralph Gonsalves; two protesters also attacked

A woman was arrested on Thursday night in connection to the assault and what is being described as an attempted assassination of Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.
This was confirmed by St. Vincent government Minister Julian Francis who said that there may be more arrests coming.
Gonsalves was struck with a stone just above his temple, during protests in Kingstown at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday August 5, 2021. He was flown to Barbados that same evening for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or head scan.
According to reports, citizens of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines were protesting an amendment to the Public Health Act which would require front line workers there to take the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. The government is proposing to remove the word voluntary from a section of the law that speaks to vaccination against an illness that has triggered the declaration of a public health emergency, such as COVID-19.
Gonsalves was making his way back to the House of Parliament in the country’s capital, when he was injured.
A press release from his office credited his injury to opposition demonstrators.
“Approximately 200 demonstrators, responding to a call to action from the leader of the opposition, picketed the parliament and blocked the entrance to the building. When the crowd prevented the vehicle carrying the honourable prime minister from driving through the gate of the parliament, he alighted the vehicle and attempted to enter on foot,” the release said.
“An opposition demonstrator then hurled a projectile at the prime minister, which struck him in the head, inches above the temple. The prime minister, bleeding profusely, was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital by his security detail, where he was met by his wife,” it continued.
In the release, Gonsalves was said to be recovering but he reaffirmed that “no lawless mob will prevent him from doing the people’s business in the seat of our democracy. “
“The prime minister strongly reiterated his belief in the solemnity of the vote as a cornerstone of parliamentary democracy and basis of governmental legitimacy. In spite of his injuries, the prime minister welcomed all peaceful demonstration as a fundamental right enshrined in our constitution, but cautioned that legitimate peaceful demonstration should in no way impede parliamentarians’ rights of entrance and egress from the House of Assembly,” the release added.
The statement also said that the use of violence in pursuit of political purposes is entirely unacceptable.
“We expect that the perpetrator of the actual act of violence will be brought to justice. Such an act is to be unequivocally condemned. Equally to be condemned are the instigators and back-room authors of this kind of violence,” it stated.
Meanwhile, Minister Francis said that the individual who was arrested had sought to make an apology to the prime minister.
“She wanted to apologize to the prime minister. I said no, she is not going in front of my political leader to do what; because you got locked up, you want to apologize,” Francis said.
After the incident, the island’s Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves commented in parliament, “I want to say this clearly, this is not a scratch, this was an attempt on the prime minister’s life.”
Moreover, St Vincent opposition, the New Democratic Party (NDP) has condemned the violent incident and called for the perpetrator/s to face the full brunt of the law.
President of the party, Dr. Godwin Friday said, “We categorically reject violence in all forms and certainly, I do not condone such acts. I wish a speedy recovery to the prime minister and the other persons who were injured in the protest. Let us use this sad event to reaffirm that we must never fight hate with hate.”
It is alleged that several other individuals were injured during the fracas. According to News 784, two protestors were also assaulted and battered, with one being rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury.
Investigations are still continuing into the incident.
25 Comments
When bad things happen to others we sympathize with them, for all those celebrating on the radio of Gonsalves injury God is listening. They should be thanking God for giving them a break from the Volcano you all hurting the PM. This woman has nerve you assaulted the man and you what to apologize. You should think before you leap.
I hope that Mr. Gonsales makes a full recovery. I cannot condone this attack but leaders must always use discernment and refrain from this fictitious bravado.
Here is it, hundreds of incensed protesters, some very hostile just outside of their House (Parliament) vociferously protesting against a controversial bill their government is debating and about to pass into law.
Instead of lowering the temperature by at least temporarily postponing the debate, Mr. Gonsalves walked through the angry crowd as if to prove his invincibility. That’s provocation. Call it what you want.
Hope you have learnt that all of us are mere mortals and wealth and position do not make you superior to any other human being.
By the way, I understand that the Bill was passed 3 o’clock in the morning. Any BILL that is passed at that unholy hour cannot be in the best interest of the people. Could NEVER be. This is using the cover of darkness to conceal your wicked intentions.
Consult and stop Insult!
IF that happen to Skerrit we DLP supporters already know who will PAY.
Good for u all. We the “patriots” can no longer be intimidated by clueless, brainless party ahsse kissing supporters who are intent on keep the country like a slave plantation. The days of the DLP are numbered….tic Tok, tic Tok!
Hahaha, you just haven’t got what it takes.
Yes, you little kindergarten rat; you hope for someone to eliminate Roosevelt so that you and all those stinking red devils can blame it on (we the UWP) supporters.
Not going to happen; the attack will be in broad daylight, you will have your head covered with a bit of red rag; but when he goes down and you try to run, you will be caught: the red rag will be pulled from your face, and everybody will see it is a labor clown who attempted to assassinate his leader.
Prediction: Sooner or later, you all will turn on each other and eat the raw flesh of each other oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!
That is called cannibalism eh; you red devils are cannibals!
Already his head bald and shiny… ready for picking.
FRANCISCO-DOGS no one say Skerrit cannot be assassinated,we are saying,if one strand of his hair is touched PEOPLE will pay.The police use M4 CARBINE 5.56 and the M16 RIFLE 5.56 AK47 RIFLE 7.62.GLOCK 17and19,9MM.We are a PEACEFUL country let it stay that way.Since UWP was formed in 1988 they have been DISRESPECTING the police,pushing the police to the LIMIT.
Kindergarten Clown, don’t you know that any kind of weapon and ammunition Dominica police has, there are private citizens on the island with the same type of weapon?
Guy let me stimulate your memory just a bit: do you remember a few years ago, a man in Roseau was in a crowed of people when he was assassinated in broad daylight?
None of the other people in the crowed got hit; no one heard a shot; to this day Dominica police are unable to solve that murder.
By now you should know that the person who committed that crime is a sniper, who probable was a mile away when he/she took the former dead criminal out!
ADMIN: Could you provide more details about the incident? We are aware there was a fatal stabbing of a young man that occurred in a crowd of people during carnival. There were even reports that video of incident existed. However, we are not aware of a shooting that matches your description.
My lady you a Matyr… you going down but what you did will save a lot of lives.
To all them idiot on d radio station laughing an making fun of d suitration I hope u all not hoping or thinking u all can try a thing like that here in D/A this definitely not going to happen not In this country where from we watching allu
Shut up guy, nobody in Dominica is invincible, if someone seriously wish to harm, Roosevelt they can go to his house in the middle of the day or in the darkest hour of the night, and grab him.
People assassinate presidents of the United States in broad daylight, with secret service all around them. So, who the hell is a nobody like Roosevelt with his China trained goons running around him with heavy boots on their feet making noise.
Elizabeth, queen of England was in her bedroom when an intruder went into her bedroom and sat on her bed, with her; she gave him a cigaret, he was in her room a long time before her security detail arrived.
If the intruder wanted to harm her he could have killed her.
So, you can go ahead talk crap that it can’t happen in Dominica!
I doh calling any name eh; but I know another fellow a liar, and a corrupted thief who should suffer the same fate!
And for anyone to classify the bash to Ralph face with a missile; is an attempted assassination is totally ludicrous; people do get tired of seeing the lying faces of these politicians, especially the ones in the Caribbean who are damn thieves!
I know a notorious thief, in Dominica; but I doh calling him name eh!
Cause, cause, cause; if I do everybody will know is who him I talking bout eh!
But the little wet black ratta is wan damn thief!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Francisco, I’ know you usually leave no stones unturned. Are you getting soft? I haven’t a clue about this anonymous person you are referring to. What’s his name? Expose him to the international community. Tell me his name and I’ll expose for you. (Tongue in cheek comment)
No boy, I doh calling dat black Bald-head ratta name eh!
I fear de man eh; thieves like that man could be associated with Mafia killers eh; and he might just seek my life!
So, I think I should not call his name, but everybody knows that he is a damn thief eh!
Hahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaha!
If you know his name keep it as a secret.
Take it from me lbo; de man does turn sukooyant when the night come and fly all over the place, even into the government treasury to thief; he fills his bag with government money; then he fly around some more and thief people ting; that is what he gives to his red devils eh!
How would you like it if someone who disagrees with you, take a rock and bust your head open? People have to respect one another enough to disagree without resorting to violence.
Time for mister to get out of politics
he running out of steam
i wonder if anyone was able to retrieve de projectile that struck him…….to justify talk of attempt on de man life
so why you doh mention attempted coup too!
some leaders unleash violence on de opposition supporters on a daily basis
a little scratch de man get!
some unfortunate people does die in police custody under questioning
Gonzales i thought you were smart… Among this massive crowd of protestors you wanted to play hero, and walk to parliament???..
That’s what you get when you agitate the masses!! Hope you learn your lesson, and you don’t see politics as a way of punishing those that you hate.
Those are the kind of things you % like.
Violence!
Don’t worry, Be careful what you are asking for.
Hope you won’t sing a different song when the culprit will be dealt with.
Nuisance like you like to play with sh.. and in the end say it stinks.
That’s a kuul warsh wagey. Mister not recovering from that. That stone came down from our ancestors to cut eem down halfway, so all the other ones who think they own an Island 🌴 will take stock. But they will not! Because Lucifer bought them and their entire family. They will fall one by one like a deck of cards. A tsunami is on its way and nothing can stop it. Waves 🌊 rising high to reach the “lofty ones.” The time has come people! We’ve endured this hardship with no dignity for much too long. Let’s bring dem dung pronto.
She is a hero for all down-trodden people in the region. I sincerely hope a gofundme account is set up to help pay her legal bill. If she is reading this I want her to get Kara Shillingford from Dca and Richielieu Alberton from St. Lucia to represent her. Thats would be a dream team for the poor lady.
To all those politicians taking advantage of us in the region take note, David was a little man that brought down Goliath . You see the similarity here? 1000 police officers could not STOP that path kool-wash in his tete-calbass. He had to be rushed to Barbados for treatment I likes it and nobody doh tell I should not say that because is hypocrite you all hypocrite because PLENTY of you there wishing that was in Dca . How long? Not long!
In your joy, don’t forget that violence begets violence – and the responding party’s weapon may be more deadly; it happens all the time.
Women has been known to bring deliverance when men are known to just bla bla bla. Thank you mam. I have a DA passport for you when you free.
‘Attempted assassination!!!!’… OH PLEASE!
Assault and Battery…. or Intentionally wounding and causing grievous bodily harm….. but not Attempted Assassination… All you too extra.
It’s not because it’s the Prime minister that the charges get to be draconian.
And were her actions premeditated or did she respond in the heat of the matter?
And you Ralph Gonzales, what you doing going among those angry protesters???
Sorry for you mam.
Gonsalves is not as easy as you think.
You commit your crime, now you want to apologize?
Why didn’t you think twice before you act? No apology can undo what’s already done. So prepare to face the consequences of your action. Hope who incited you, will come to your assistance.