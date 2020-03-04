World Prayer Day to be celebrated on March 6, 2020

The World Day of Prayer is a special day celebrated on the first Friday in March each year. This year it falls on Friday 6th March, 2020.

The World Day of Prayer Celebration is a worldwide movement of Christian women that began in the U.S. and Canada in the 19th Century and became worldwide in 1927.

Every year, the worship service focuses on a different country and a specific theme. This year, the program materials for 2020 are being designed by the women of Zimbabwe, under the theme “Rise! Take your Mat and Walk”. Various aspects of the Zimbabwean culture will be highlighted during the service.

In Dominica, World Day of Prayer is being celebrated at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday 6th March, 2020 at 6. 00 p.m.

A cordial invitation is extended to all to attend the celebration as we unite in prayer, action and solidarity.

For further information please contact: Dorothy Henderson, Tel: 225 8948