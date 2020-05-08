World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020: #KeepClapping for Dominica Red Cross Society volunteers

On this World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, Dominica Red Cross Society is especially proud to recognize the work of its volunteers and staff who are doing everything they can to support communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We always say that the Red Cross is everywhere for everyone, every day,” says Mrs. Sandra Charter-Rolle. “In 2020, this is more important than ever. Our volunteers are hard at work helping vulnerable individuals and communities to protect themselves from COVID-19, and we’re still providing many other services that people need to keep themselves safe and healthy.

Charter-Rolle added, “Each and every volunteer in Dominica deserves applause, and we encourage everyone to #KeepClapping on 8 May.”

Dominica Red Cross Society volunteers have been active in communities since the novel coronavirus was first detected: helping people to prepare, sharing life-saving health information to stop the spread of the disease, and working to limit its impact on the most vulnerable members of society.

These programmes, undertaken by the Dominica Red Cross, are well known for in Dominica. Every year, we reach more than 500 people with a diverse range of services tailored to local needs, such as First Aid Training, Medical Services and Welfare Programs.

Mrs. Charter-Rolle says while the Red Cross may not be physically close during this time of social distancing, it will always be here for Dominicans.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I see so much hope in the bravery and dedication of not only Dominica Red Cross volunteers but also that of the millions of volunteers and staff members in 191 other countries around the world,” the Dominica Red Cross Director states. “This global solidarity will help the world not only survive this pandemic but also help it to thrive afterwards.”