Worldwide Marriage Encounter and Catholic Engaged Encounter celebrate World Marriage Day

The Marriage and Engaged Encounter communities in Dominica will observe World Marriage Day on Sunday, Feb 9 at the Church of Our Lady of La Salette in Pointe Mitchel with a Eucharistic celebration from 9.00 am. His Lordship Bishop Gabriel Malzaire will be the main celebrant.

Awards will be presented to the three longest married couples in the Parish. These are Gerard & Melanie Paul who are married for 62 years, Eric and Maria Charles for 56 years and Eustace and Aurelia Bellevue also married for 56 years.

Following the mass, couples will gather on the grounds of St Luke’s Primary School for a brunch and entertainment. The activity will provide an opportunity for interaction with other couples as a means of support for strengthening marriage and family life in the diocese. It will also be an occasion for lucky couples to win some attractive prizes.

World Marriage Day is observed internationally by Worldwide Catholic Marriage Encounter on the second Sunday in February every year under the theme “LOVE ONE ANOTHER”, the commandment given to us by Christ in John 15: 12.

World Marriage Day was first observed in Louisiana, the United States of America in 1983.

Sunday’s celebration is the sixth annual celebration of World Marriage Day here in Dominica. The event has been held twice in Portsmouth plus in Canefield, Castle B