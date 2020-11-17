Youth Minister highlights importance of entrepreneurship; calls for greater partnership among Dominican entrepreneurs

Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors’ Security and Dominicans with Disabilities, Dr. Adis King, has called for greater partnership among entrepreneurs in Dominica in an effort to widen their customer pool and increase revenue.

She made that call during her statement on the observance of the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) which opened today.

This year, the theme for GEW is “Building Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Youth Entrepreneurship and Development”.

“The theme reverberates the need for strong alliances that aim to support the development transfer and implementation of innovative practices as well as the implementation of joint initiatives, promoting cooperation, peer learning and exchanges of experience to strengthen youth entrepreneurship,” King said.

Dr. King continued, “During this COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the emergence of strategic partnerships between a number of entrepreneurs with the local and regional sphere and an effort to widen their customer pool and increase revenue.”

She said entrepreneurship is more than just the narrow pursuit of commercial success.

“It is the engine that solves the world’s problems. It is the cornerstone of economic growth and global stability which creates jobs and enhances human welfare,” Dr. King stated.

The Youth Minister went on to say that while older businesses tend to become obsolete, young enterprises grow, inject dynamism into an economy and engender innovation into society.

“Young enterprises create new wealth and jobs and they make up approximately 90 percent of enterprises in the world and account for 50 to 60 percent of employment, especially in emerging economies,” Dr. King stated.

From today, 16th November to Friday 20th November, the DYBT will partner with various public and private sector institutions as well as regional and international organizations in several events, to observe Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020.

Two webinars will be held on Tuesday 16th November and Thursday 19th November respectively.

Tuesday’s webinar is themed: “Women, Entrepreneur, Work, Life, Balance”, while the theme for Thursday’s webinar is “Tech Entrepreneurs, Exploring Tech Business”.

According to Dr. King, both webinars are focusing on local entrepreneurs and the various opportunities available within Dominica’s local sectors.

On Wednesday 18th November, the DYBT will hold its 16th Graduation and Awards Ceremony at the St Alphonsus Parish Hall where 80 deserving entrepreneurs will be awarded certificates in entrepreneurial training.

“A young businessman and woman will be awarded as the determined male and female entrepreneurs of the year,” Dr. King revealed.

She added that to end the week, the DYBT will collaborate with the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation Business and Export Development as well as The Dominica Association for Industry and Commerce and the Office of the Prime Minister, to hold a virtual expo and product showcase.

“This Expo will be held on Friday 20th of November 2020 through the DYBT Facebook Page,” Dr. King indicated.

She said the aim is to place entrepreneurs’ items on eCommerce platforms which will allow for the public to not only view but purchase items.