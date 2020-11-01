Zòwey a tè (ear to the ground): The Haitian situation

The Haitian community in Dominica is calling on the state to exercise discretion in the manner which Haitian nationals on the island are being treated.

Recently, the Haitians gathered at the Windsor Park stadium to discuss their concerns . Among the main talking points at the meeting were what they said was government’s refusal to grant work permits to Haitians and to renew the permits of those Haitians who already had them, leaving them in “legal limbo” and the fact that some of them who had lived in Dominica long enough to qualify for citizenship and have applied, but have not been granted citizenship, with no explanation.

There have also been reports of a human-trafficking problem associated with significant illegal entry and departure from the country. Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that the alleged problem became so chronic that Dominica decided to restrict the number of Haitians coming into Dominica and as such the visa-free entry for Haitians was removed.

Now, Haitians on the island are crying foul and some Dominicans are saying that many of them have illegally overstayed their welcome.

Dominica News Online took to the streets to gauge public opinion on this issue.

Here are some of the responses.

Garth (Jimmit)- I was in support of the plight of the Haitians but then I heard them saying if they leave Dominica we finish. So that just turn my spirit. All Hatian should be [deported] with immediate effect. Let them go back and fix their country.

Mary (St.Joseph)- “We need to consider why is it that Haitians are treated the same everywhere they go? They don’t follow the laws. These people didn’t come to Dominica to stay; they are just looking for a way out so be it legal or illegal whenever that time comes they will go.”

Verlina (Massacre)- “The way the Haitians are treated in Dominica it is really unfair especially as we have so many Dominicans abroad. What we don’t like for ourselves, we shouldn’t be doing it to others.”

Agnes (Morne Jaune)– “It is hard to feel sorry for the Haitians because they don’t respect us in our own country. Nothing the government is doing is new. Anywhere you go you must apply for more time and it’s up to the government to grant that request or decline. So the Haitians should not feel so special; another government in any other country would do the same.”

Stafford (Wall House)- “The Chinese and the Spanish are here. Why is it that they don’t get problems for extension but the Haitians experience all of this. The government is hiding something. They use the Haitians during elections now they don’t want them that’s a shame.”

Daniel(Stockfarm)- “We are now dealing with a global pandemic and we hardly have enough resources to take care of our own farless for Haitians. I agree if they have overstayed their welcome it’s time to send them back especially those who are aiding in bringing down others illegally.”

Clayton (Grand Bay)- “It’s sad to see how we are discriminating against our own people and yet expect others to respect us in their country. We need to stop being hypocrites because Dominicans are doing the same in other people’s countries.”

Cecily (Roseau)- “Those who are here illegally we need to make them leave but those who are here making a meaningful contribution and yes they should stay. They are part of CARICOM so they deserve the same treatment which we want from other countries.”

Franklyn(Goodwill)- “Dominicans need to start doing their research and be informed about Haitians. If we give them a foot trust me they will take a mile. There’s a reason nobody don’t want these people in their country. I heard they spoke about starting a revolution soon they will run us in our own country.”

Theresa (Laudat)- “Some of them are honest hard working people so I think we should give them a chance. Those who have overstayed their time should apply for more and do things the right way.”

Millicent (Pottersville)- “The things the Haitians are doing here we can’t do it in our own country. The police have been warning for years to stop selling on the road side and these people don’t listen. They sublet, working land without the owner’s permission and things are just getting out of hand with them. I agree all those who are here illegally should be sent back.”

Esprit (Campbell)- “I think it’s time the government takes control because if we wait any longer the Haitians will have their way. They always taking their evil and as a Christian nation we sending out a bad imagine if we are the only one accepting Haitians.”

Vince (Layou)- “It’s time we start sending them back. If we don’t soon Dominican will be denied entry into the neighbouring islands. Those Haitians leaving Dominica and going Gwada and all over back door and the bad name falling back on Dominica. Send them back.”