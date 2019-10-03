Housing Complex to be named after La Plaine MP

The government intends to name the new housing complex in La Plaine after Petter St Jean. It will be named “The Petter St Jean Housing Complex’’.
St Jean has been the Parliamentary Representative for that constituency for the past ten years but he wasn’t selected to represent that community in the next general elections.
However prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the decision to rename the complex after St Jean is a form of gratitude for his contributions to his people.
“We have to give reverence and express our sense of gratitude to honorable Saint Jean for his stewardship because we all knew the state of this constituency when he became the senator in 2005. People somehow intend to forget when life gets better for them and this constituency, notwithstanding the impacts of these hurricanes and storms, we have seen great improvement in this constituency,” he said.
Skerrit made this announcement during the handing over ceremony of commitment letters for 64 new housing units in La Plaine on Tuesday.
The Dominica Labour Party never gave a reason why St Jean was not their pick this time around but Skerrit told those gathered at the ceremony that “you can say what you want about Petter Saint Jean you cannot deny the fact that he has worked hard for this constituency”
Adding, “so we must never treat lightly the contributions of our conscientious leaders. A people who have been there with us not in the good times, but in the most difficult times”.
Those sixty-four families who will benefit from the new housing facilities could be given their keys to their new home within two weeks, according to the prime minister.
The new homes are paid for in full by the government of Dominica, through the CBI.
PM Skerrit also gave a further commitment to build more homes from funds contracted from the world bank in the sum of $EC104 million.
Meantime, Saint Jean said three hundred and twenty families were given housing materials for home repairs.
“Not only have homes been recovered, reconstructed and rebuilt but through the government’s material distribution program a total of three hundred and twenty-four homes among the three villages, the homes owners were given the material to complete roof renovation,” Saint Jean said.
He added that $EC1.4 million is currently being expended to upgrade the La Plaine water project and another $EC1.2 million on the Boetica water upgrade; both projects nearing completion.
People, think seriously about this. If Petter St. Jean was so deserving of a project of this magnitude being named in his honor then what are the real reasons for firing him from his post as Minister? What an anomaly! It makes absolutely no sense. This is like firing a surgeon for malpractice then naming a new wing of the hospital, where he did his practice, in his honor. Does that make any sense whatsoever? Skerrit feels confident in engaging in asininity because he has a verbal arsonist (SC) to sway public opinion.
Imagine a housing complex being named in honor of a rejected Minister of Government who has contributed significantly to the entrenched political tribalism presently gripping and suffocating the country. Where else in the world would this take place but under dictatorial rule? Dominica is truly unique for its injudicious judgments. Skerrit is doing this to appease his dismissed, disgruntled political rejects. Under Skerrit the government has become a one man bandit. Does this make any sense whatsoever? Naming a huge part of the public landscape in honor of a failed, rejected, useless soon to be Ex-Minister. The man is not even remotely qualified for an obscure, back alley to be named after him. This is politics at its worst. Having Peter St. Jean’s name associated with the project will only serve to soil it. This is strictly political gamesmanship by a desperate misleader who is being frowned on by many of his fellow citizens at home and abroad.
You heard it here first. And don’t say I did not warn you. Given enough time an hubris, he will rename the island Skerritland.
Boy look jokes in Dominica! Yes siree Bob!!! Election Gimmicks
Our PM belongs in a psych ward. DUDE IS CRAZY!!
Excellent idea. I also recommend that he be given an honor for his theory on THE THEOLOGY OF THE AS……
So after Skerrit fired Petter St. Jeanne for being a failed minister, he now going to name a housing scheme after him? So the name of the adopted name of housing scheme will be THE FAILED Petter St. Jean housing project? So St. Jean called Skerrit an “AS.”and in return Skerrit named his housing project after the FAILED minister? St. Jean I know you wanted to run again but Skerrit rejected you. Now he left you with a very tarnished reputation for life and my brother he used his controversial housing project to name after you. Wow
Of all the remarkable people laplaine bred, yall find to make laplaine even more politically divided by naming the complex after a man that half of community despises and the other half are scared to voice their feelings for fear of victimisation. What has petter really contributed to laplaine? You brought this complex to assist the laplaine residents with their living conditions. Yes it was done by dlp but the whole of laplaine is not dlp. Why give it a political name? To constantly remind pple of how Petter has terrorised them? Why not name it after somebody of the soil. There was a recent article about ‘Ma Paten’ on DNO, a woman who did so much for the community in her time. Why not name it after her? I really cannot deal with this county
That address not looking positive on a job application does it. I mean, where do you live Petter St. Jean housing project? That is a bad stain my boy and marks you. Petter could not refuse could he, I mean the P.M.calling him ungrateful if he did. But this is some kind of backhanded compliment, not so?Who want his name associated with a housing project. Same thing Skerrit do with Rosy Douglas name in Portsmouth. He did not ask for his permission did he, because the man dead you see now the family stuck with that project name. Go and see what happen to these projects in Jamaica brother, like Tivoli Gardens. I glad I am not famous or notorious to have my name link with ghettos like that.
Yes my boy % and company eat yourselves, you didn’t build it so you cannot claim it. After the election you will just be an illusion. Where de land Lenox!
The bogus land thing was exposed for what it is!! ..
You call that DLP desperation.
It failed miserably, and did more harm than good to the corrupt DLP!!!
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
All of a sudden, where’s all this money coming from?
The Skerrit Labour Party is experiencing hospice end-of-life changes:
“Patients may experience hallucinations, illusions and delusions. They can come to believe that they are much more powerful than they really are and think that they can accomplish things that are not possible.”
Petter St Jean gets a reward after calling skerrit an as. on their political platform!
skerrit is making arrangements for $104 million from the world bank for housing?
what about de $1.2 billion we have for housing??????
Alas, no new bridge for de people of Boetica.
de bailey bridge has a load limit
it’s very difficult if not impossible to get heavy equipment across that gorge…..so we shouldn’t expect any developments in Boetica or Delices.
a trailer cannot turn on that bridge
Skerrit you talking hogwash.
The lives of the people of Laplain has not been made better.
1. Are they earning more?
2. Do they have a better infrastructure?
3. The main ‘main stay’which is agriculture has not developed under your leadership. If anything, it has gone down.
4. Can they better afford the basic amenities?
5. Does this community have more people coming to Red Clinic?
When you can answer these questions then we can talk about “better”.
Sir, you do not even know what is development. Your own constituency looks like an abandon mechanic shop.
This government is not for the people. They trying to gain – or rather- maintain points where they already have it – or think they have it. you mean to tell me Skerrit dont know how majority, and yes i said majority, of the people of Laplaine feel about Petter. If these people were looking out for the welfare of the villagers there is no way they would think of naming that complex after Petter. There are other names that cld have been given as an incentive to unite the pple rather than cause more division, and we all know there is gonna be more division.
Try walking thru the village on a wkend. the place is dead. like something out of the apocalypse. a set of wasted young people with nothing to do. and you want to reward a man who is responsible that? We really are living in sad times