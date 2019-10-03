Housing Complex to be named after La Plaine MP

The government intends to name the new housing complex in La Plaine after Petter St Jean. It will be named “The Petter St Jean Housing Complex’’.

St Jean has been the Parliamentary Representative for that constituency for the past ten years but he wasn’t selected to represent that community in the next general elections.

However prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the decision to rename the complex after St Jean is a form of gratitude for his contributions to his people.

“We have to give reverence and express our sense of gratitude to honorable Saint Jean for his stewardship because we all knew the state of this constituency when he became the senator in 2005. People somehow intend to forget when life gets better for them and this constituency, notwithstanding the impacts of these hurricanes and storms, we have seen great improvement in this constituency,” he said.

Skerrit made this announcement during the handing over ceremony of commitment letters for 64 new housing units in La Plaine on Tuesday.

The Dominica Labour Party never gave a reason why St Jean was not their pick this time around but Skerrit told those gathered at the ceremony that “you can say what you want about Petter Saint Jean you cannot deny the fact that he has worked hard for this constituency”

Adding, “so we must never treat lightly the contributions of our conscientious leaders. A people who have been there with us not in the good times, but in the most difficult times”.

Those sixty-four families who will benefit from the new housing facilities could be given their keys to their new home within two weeks, according to the prime minister.

The new homes are paid for in full by the government of Dominica, through the CBI.

PM Skerrit also gave a further commitment to build more homes from funds contracted from the world bank in the sum of $EC104 million.

Meantime, Saint Jean said three hundred and twenty families were given housing materials for home repairs.

“Not only have homes been recovered, reconstructed and rebuilt but through the government’s material distribution program a total of three hundred and twenty-four homes among the three villages, the homes owners were given the material to complete roof renovation,” Saint Jean said.

He added that $EC1.4 million is currently being expended to upgrade the La Plaine water project and another $EC1.2 million on the Boetica water upgrade; both projects nearing completion.