Housing works to begin this week – Minister for Housing and Urban Development

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie has announced that construction work which forms part of the housing development in Roseau is expected to begin this month.

He was speaking during a presentation of the Roseau Development Plan held this week.

According to him Upper River Bank is one of the locations identified and work has already begun in moving occupiers of that particular property.

“I am hoping if everything goes well we should begin construction work sometime towards the end of January, as early as January,” Austrie said. “We intend to do two buildings, 5 storeys each.”

He explained that these two buildings will contain 26 two bedroom units, “which will give a total of 52 bedroom units and four three bedroom units…”

Austrie said the first block should be completed within a 3 months period while the second block will be completed within a 16 months period.

He also indicated that his ministry intends to construct 2 three-storey buildings with 22 bedrooms each, with a total of 44 bedrooms with an additional 4 three bedroom units.

There is also plans to construct 16 retailing units where small business entrepreneurs such as hair braiders can find space in a comfortable environment to make a living for themselves and their families.

Austrie revealed that work is expected to commence by the middle of April this year.

He said the first block will be completed in 5 months and the second block in 16 months.