Housing works to begin this week – Minister for Housing and Urban Development

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at 12:33 PM
Austrie speaking at presentation of Roseau Development Plan

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie has announced that construction work which forms part of the housing development in Roseau is expected to begin this month.

He was speaking during a presentation of the Roseau Development Plan held this week.

According to him Upper River Bank is one of the locations identified and work has already begun in moving occupiers of that particular property.

“I am hoping if everything goes well we should begin construction work sometime towards the end of January, as early as January,” Austrie said. “We intend to do two buildings, 5 storeys each.”

He explained that these two buildings will contain 26 two bedroom units, “which will give a total of 52 bedroom units and four three bedroom units…”

Austrie said the first block should be completed within a 3 months period while the second block will be completed within a 16 months period.

He also indicated that his ministry intends to construct 2 three-storey buildings with 22 bedrooms each, with a total of 44 bedrooms with an additional 4 three bedroom units.

There is also plans to construct 16 retailing units where small business entrepreneurs such as hair braiders can find space in a comfortable environment to make a living for themselves and their families.

Austrie revealed that work is expected to commence by the middle of April this year.

He said the first block will be completed in 5 months and the second block in 16 months.

7 Comments

  1. CountyGirl
    January 15, 2020

    What an empty vessel this man is. It sums up the intellectual level of this government and the PM. Imagine that, creating 16 retailing units where small business entrepreneurs such as hair braiders can work. That’s exactly the kind of economic stimulus we come to expect from this regime. They just haven’t got a clue. Also needless to speculate who would be allocated such business units.

  2. Casio
    January 15, 2020

    Imagine i have much more confidence in Reggie than the PM, and i have no confidence in Reggie.

    • Man bite dogs
      January 15, 2020

      @Casio,
      Ha ha ha very funny your joke stinks.

  3. Anthony P. Ismael
    January 15, 2020

    Although I disagree with government as the main engine behind these projects, the need for modern commercial real estate space in Roseau is long overdue. Questions remain about the rental process and whether it will be politically based. I think we already know the answer to that question.

    • Maybe
      January 15, 2020

      So when all you breaking down hq and give police better housing wicked

  4. Michael
    January 15, 2020

    DNO, the article as written is confusing. How did you arrive at 48 buildings? How many actual bedrooms will be built? Where are other buildings to be constructed? And please do not directly quote a Minister when his utterances are not clear. Use the reported speech instead to provide the clarity to your readers.

    ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. We have since updated the story it should read more clearly now.

  5. Me
    January 15, 2020

    Ghetto in the ghetto, thank you papa Skerrit.

