ICWI launches flexible payment plans in response to COVID-19 concerns

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) has launched two flexible payment plans to assist customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quarterly Payment Plan and the Semi-Annual Plan were developed to assist customers whose finances may have been impacted by the pandemic.

The payment options underline ICWI’s commitment to delivering access to simple, affordable insurance services and consider the needs of customers during this uncertain period.

The payment options are available on annual policies. Premiums for the Quarterly Plan are paid in four (4) equal instalments, 25% upfront followed by three (3) payments every quarter thereafter, while premiums for the Semi-Annual payment plan requires customers to pay 50% upfront, and the balance in six (6) months. In both instances, an economical facility fee is payable upfront.

“Our key priority during this period is to create solutions to assist our customers in the coming months. ICWI cares about the well-being of our customers, and their health, safety and financial security are of paramount importance to us. The payment plans are meant to ease the financial burden that some of our customers may already be facing,” said Earl Edwards, Country Manager of ICWI.

Edwards added that the company has made it easy to conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing a number of remote access options to ensure customers continue to receive quality service from the ICWI. These measures include access to the company’s online eClient service portal. Click & Go. Customers will be able to get a quote, purchase, renew, report a claim and pay online, all in the comfort of their home or office. Simply visit icwi.com.

Customers are encouraged to contact ICWI at 440-4294 or on WhatsApp at 235-4293, or visit icwi.com to discuss payment options or to access other services.

About ICWI

Conceived in the wave of entrepreneurial spirit that rolled over post-independent Jamaica, The Insurance Company of the West Indies has, from the outset, been focused on bringing exceptional service and security to the Caribbean. Growth through strategic acquisitions and partnerships has put us well on the way to achieving our goal, and we are confident that the time spent developing the highest levels of expertise in the organization will propel us to be a market leader in every territory in which we operate.

ICWI serves clients in the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, St. Maarten, St. Kitts & Nevis, Turks & Caicos and Trinidad & Tobago. Bolstered by over 45 years of experience, we intend to continue our expansion throughout the region, leveraging the risk diversification and operational efficiencies provided by scale.

Mission Statement

To be a leading Caribbean general insurer which delivers the highest levels of service to our clients, provides excellent employment opportunities and ensures that it operates in a sustainable, profitable and well capitalized manner.

Press Contact

Samantha Samuda

Vice President-Marketing, Distribution & Human Resources

ssamuda@icwi.com

876.926.9040