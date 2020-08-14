IN MEMORIUM: Rita Armantrading

In Memory of the late Rita Armantrading-Balson of Laudat who resided in Fond Canie.

She died on 13th August, 2019.

Wife of the late Elius Bazil Balson of Pointe Michel.

One year ago, you went to meet your maker. Though it has been difficult, we know that you are with us in the many memories embedded in our hearts.

Your words and laughter brings joy to our hearts every time we reminisce.

Gone but will never be forgotten. Continue to sleep in peace Rita.

From your loved ones.

