IN PICTURES: CBSS celebrates #Fro Friday in honour of Black History Month

In honour of Black History Month, which is annually observed from February 1 to March 1, students and teachers of the Castle Bruce Secondary School, honored the occasion with #fro Friday.
According to the school it was a way to embrace all hair in it’s different forms and texture.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
Here is part of what Black History Month is all about:
Dr. Patricia Bath, 76, Who took On Blindness and Earned a Patent, Dies.
Dr. Patricia Bath in about 1980. A doctor, researcher and educator, she took a special interest in combating preventable blindness in underserved populations.
Credit…via Eraka Bath
By Neil Genzlinger
June 4, 2019
Patricia E. Bath, an ophthalmologist who took a special interest in combating preventable blindness in underserved populations and along the way became the first black female doctor to receive a medical patent — for a laser technique for treating cataracts — died on Thursday in San Francisco. She was 76.
Her daughter, Eraka Bath, said Dr. Bath had died after a brief illness.
Dr. Bath was an educator and research!
It is good that the students made an effort to observe and celebrate Black history month; nevertheless, I am not sure they get the concept of it all; knowledge is power, know what it’s all about it will be better…
Who Was Patricia Bath?
Patricia Bath was the first African American to complete a residency in ophthalmology in 1973. Two years later, she became the first female faculty member in the Department of Ophthalmology at UCLA’s Jules Stein Eye Institute. In 1976, Bath co-founded the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness, which established that “eyesight is a basic human right.”
In 1986, Bath invented the Laserphaco Probe, improving treatment for cataract patients. She patented the device in 1988, becoming the first African American female doctor to receive a medical patent.
Early Life
Patricia Era Bath was born on November 4, 1942, in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood to Rupert Bath, the first Black motorman for the New York City subway system, and Gladys Bath, a housewife and domestic worker who used her salary to save money for her children’s education.
Bath was encouraged by her family to pursue academic interests. Her father, a former Merchant Marine and…
Beautiful!!!!!!!! I have 2 daughters…one with Cooley hair from her dad…the younger with kinky hair from me. The younger wishes her hair to be beautiful like her sister’s. I keep telling her she is beautiful just the way she is. I will show her this pic right here…to see the mix of beautiful hair and how proud you all look. Thanks for posting.
Nice, should be annually. We and the world around us will benefit greatly when African History is taught in all our school, like european history. Particularly written by Black Historians and scholars such as Dr. Ben, John Clarke, Chancellor Williams, George James, Eric Williams etc (see video documentaries available on Youtube).
Until the Lion tells his own story, every story WILL ALWAYS favor the hunter!
“Eric Williams etc (see video documentaries.”
If the ” Erick Williams” is the late Dr. Erick of Trinidad and Tobago you referred to; I assure you that the same Dr. Erick Williams was not a historian.
Dr. Erick Williams of Trinidad & Tobago studied in the United United States of America, where he earned a Ph.D in political science.
He returned to Trinidad, and entered into politics, he became Trinidad first Prime Minister, and reign to the day he died.
As for the other unknown names you mentioned, I don’t know; but I wish you could prove to me that Erick Williams was a historian!
Indeed he made history when he destroyed the West Indies Federation by inventing his mathematical formula: “ten minus one (10-1 = 0) equal zero, in 1962/63 or there about which caused the West Indies Federation to crumble, no longer exists.
Replaced by CARIFTA; now CARICOM!
I fully support that. Take out all them old weave and other people of other races and cultures hair. It disgusts me when our women have that long cheval cheveaux and they either steady patting and digging their head, or playing in it every 2 minutes in front their phone as is it is an accomplishment to wear other people’s hair on your head. Be proud of YOUR hair. what God gave you. What you see in these pictures is the real “good hair”.
I absolutely loveeee this! I am showing my little girls these pictures so they to can be proud of their natural, beautiful and unique hair.
Wait a minute, where are the masks???? Were these pics taken on Friday? If so this is total madness. I am saying now with no reservations that the principal should be fired for allowing such recklessness at he school. Have we completely beaten covid and there don’t have to wear masks? Dca is not a real country for real…smmfh
I commend Castle Bruce Secondary School on the theme they have chosen. The photos are a credit to students and staff. They fulfill Marcus Garvey’s plea: “Take the kinks out your mind, not your hair.”
Their natural hair styles confirm pride of identity for the race from which they were born, rather than ashamedly mimicking a foreign concept of beauty.
Well said, Roger. We were taught that everything associated with the ‘black race’ is defective and rotten.
Naturally braided hair of our black sisters is just spectacularly beautiful. So many Caucasian ladies try to emulate.
Yet, ninety percent (90%) of our ladies prefer to spend hundreds every month to sport horse, Brazilian, Chinese and Indian hair.
When people castigate Mr. Vital for his hairstyle, it’s just so upsetting. These are the most dangerous people because of their ignorance and lack of pride for their ethnicity.
KUDOS to the principal, staff and students of the Castle Bruce Secondary School. Good job!
It must be emphasized that Black History Month is not about the Adro-style hair of the 1960’s and dressing in African attire, with arms rise with clenched fists. Black history has nothing to do with the phrase “black power.”
It is about what Black people have contributed to the world in general, even while our ancestors were enslaved. Here is a for instance:
Charles Richard Drew born June 3rd 1904died April 1st, 1950 he was a medical doctor surgeon, and researcher in the field of blood transfusion developing improved techniques for blood storage.
Because of him, the process of storing blood was accomplished, the method of blood bank storage is utilized all over this universe.
Unfortunately, Charles Drew had an accident, he went to a hospital, needed a blood transfusion, he was told they don’t give blood to Black people, hence he died from his injuries and a lack of blood.
Black history month is about academics!
There is a Charles Drew medical school in Los…
It’s all good Francisco, share knowledge and keep your shirt on padna.
The Destiny of Dominica is inextricably bound to the destiny of Black Americans and vice versa.
Francisco sir, keep your shirt on and please choose your fights carefully as needed. You are sharing knowledge, it’s all good as the plight of Dominicans is inextricably linked to the plight of African Americans. It’s All Good.
So, my question is simple, are they celebrating Dominica’s “Black” history month, or are they patronizing American Black history? It is one thing to try to be like them, but I don’t know we had a Dominica black history year never mind!
Note: Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month.
It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada and more recently has been observed in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history, of the world.
it’s about Black inventors; scientists, in every field i.eGarret Agustus Morgan the inventor of the traffic stoplight used all over the modern world.
He was born March 4th 1877, and died on July 27th 1963