IN PICTURES: ‘Come as you like’ 2021 edition

Despite the announcement by the Government on the cancellation of this year’s Carnival, several students/parents across the island still chose to honor the pre-carnival tradition and show off their creative side at school today.

Earlier this week, The Ministry of Education sent out a communique advising Principals that the ritual activity should be called off this year in light of the Covid -19 pandemic, that decision was just yesterday reversed, and schools were given the go ahead to proceed.

Here are some photos of several students across the island in their come as you like outfits: