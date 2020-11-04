IN PICTURES (WITH VIDEO): Community Day of Service 2020

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Wesley community day of service

 

Dublanc/NEP along with villagers planting flowers along the road, photos submitted by Sherita Vache

 

Video of Community Day of Service in Good Hope can be viewed below:

https://www.facebook.com/100000184714249/videos/4091608397521944/

Video of Community Day of Service in Castle Bruce can be viewed below:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157002034759058&id=622294057

 

Afternoon update in Castle Bruce

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157002289529058&id=622294057

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Mano and Skerrit Laundromat inc
    November 4, 2020

    Community day of service has lost the community spirit, the togetherness, the respect it once had, from its inception. Right now I believe PM should change the name to Community drunkards and drugs day, because that’s what I see happening now in every community I go to. Yes some people are cleaning especially roadsides but the community projects such as roads, backwalls and even community buildings such as erection of post office or even village council office buildings we use to see before, where government would send down truck loads of cement, blocks, plywood, steal and other building materials are now a thing of the past under Skerrit. Instead what you will see is a day where more secret cash will pass through the community laundromats and the laundry owner will put on the record that they spent millions of dollars on various projects. But the truth that money is to clean the clogged waste pipes so the laundry water to could run out better

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available