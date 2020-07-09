IN PICTURES: “Justice for Kenny” event

On Saturday 4th July organizer Nicole Morson through Caribbean Lives Matter sought to bring awareness to the struggle for justice for Dominican sun of the soil Kenny Mitchel.

Mitchel was killed in Anguilla by an American tourist Scott Hapgood who was subsequently freed on bail and returned to the US promising to return for his court date.

Hapgood who did not appear for his scheduled court appearance on November 19th 2019, has yet to face justice for his actions.

The organizers of “Justice for Kenny” encourages all to sign the petition to help get extradition for Scott Hapgood to stand trial for the killing of Kenny Mitchel.