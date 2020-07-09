IN PICTURES: “Justice for Kenny” event

Dominica News Online - Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at 11:28 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

On Saturday 4th July organizer Nicole Morson through Caribbean Lives Matter sought to bring awareness to the struggle for justice for Dominican sun of the soil Kenny Mitchel.

Mitchel was killed in Anguilla by an American tourist Scott Hapgood who was subsequently freed on bail and returned to the US promising to return for his court date.

Hapgood who did not appear for his scheduled court appearance on November 19th 2019, has yet to face justice for his actions.

The organizers of “Justice for Kenny” encourages all to sign the petition to help get extradition for Scott Hapgood to stand trial for the killing of Kenny Mitchel.

Nicole Morson speaking at the event

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.