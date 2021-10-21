IN PICTURES: State officials show in large numbers for final viewing of government MP Ed Registe

Several state officials showed up in large numbers to view for their colleague John Fitzgerald Edward Registe, affectionately known as Ed, for the final time, as his body laid in state on October 20, 2021.

Registe at the time of his passing on September 1 2021 was the Parliamentary Representative for the Grand Bay Constituency and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations.

Following the lying state, he was then transported to his community of Grandbay where he was laid to rest at an official funeral.