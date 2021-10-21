IN PICTURES: State officials show in large numbers for final viewing of government MP Ed Registe

Several state officials showed up in large numbers to view for their colleague John Fitzgerald Edward Registe, affectionately known as Ed, for the final time, as his body laid in state on October 20, 2021.
Registe at the time of his passing on September 1 2021 was the Parliamentary Representative for the Grand Bay Constituency and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations.
Following the lying state, he was then transported to his community of Grandbay where he was laid to rest at an official funeral.
4 Comments
Hearts of to the flower artist(s). These arrangements are out of this world. Well done!
Hope we do build the road from Wallhouse to Belvue that Ed suggested and name it in his honour so the next generation can know at true Dominican was here.
Take care of your health my people…it can’t be bought back once gone
Sadly, it appears to me that when the sef (not unisef) wants his payment from the Illuminati is Grand Bay that must pay the price. You see, Grand Bay is jarden patat labour so they can afford to loose a parlrep because the seat is sure and DLP will always win again. The priest know exactly what he talking about. How come as vocal as Spags, Lennox and Danny are they cannot sell them because a by-election will still be won by UWP. But, Grand Bay brought that on themselves so for now and the foreseeable future Labour will continue to sell the souls of the guaranteed seat. Keep watching this space after the by-election.
So now Ed Registe has been laid to rest and the State gave him a much appreciated send off than what he received when he is alive concentration now is on his replacement. We already know it’s not going to be easy because whoever is going to be the candidate now must think of three things: 1. Their life insurance 2. Their casket 3. Their funeral clothes. Unlike other bye-election this one is going to be between two parties and both of these parties are in government:
1. The Skerrit party
2. The Labor party
In recent times candidates chosen by the labor party did not live long in fact died in office viz:Pierre Charles, John Fabien and now Edward Registe. All three were chosen by the people. However, the one that was chosen by Skerrit survived an entire term in office and is still alive enjoying the benefits of being chosen by Roosevelt Skerrit. Off course I am referring to the “Cabinot” minister. So the message is loud and clear; you’ll only survive if Skerrit picks you
Very good send off. I was particularly happy with the ecology delivered by Father Branka John, where he seems to have spoken loudly to everyone one. Here is a quote that I really like:
Everyone who wants to be Grandbay parlrep must have life insurance and their funeral clothes.”
I have nothing else to add because that said it all