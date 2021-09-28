IN PICTURES: Viewing of the body of the late Patrick Roland John

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 at 4:27 PM
The viewing of the body of the last Premier and First Prime Minister of Dominica the late Patrick Roland John took place at the Stadium today from 11am to 2pm. DNO presents the viewing IN PICTURES:

 

2 Comments

  1. Mark
    September 28, 2021

    DNO, I believe some of those pics, the ones that actually showed the decedent in the casket should have been omitted. Why did you find it necessary to post those pictures? I can’t find any valid reason for doing so.
    To me this is what we’ve come to expect from social media outlets like Facebook but I hold DNO to a higher standard therefore I expect your organization’s reporting to be a little more selective in what they post.

  2. Roseau River
    September 28, 2021

    Thank you for your service to the country. RIP

