IN PICTURES: Viewing of the body of the late Patrick Roland John

The viewing of the body of the last Premier and First Prime Minister of Dominica the late Patrick Roland John took place at the Stadium today from 11am to 2pm. DNO presents the viewing IN PICTURES:
2 Comments
DNO, I believe some of those pics, the ones that actually showed the decedent in the casket should have been omitted. Why did you find it necessary to post those pictures? I can’t find any valid reason for doing so.
To me this is what we’ve come to expect from social media outlets like Facebook but I hold DNO to a higher standard therefore I expect your organization’s reporting to be a little more selective in what they post.
Thank you for your service to the country. RIP