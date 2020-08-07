IN PICTURES (with video): Turtle nesting on Goodwill beach

Dominica News Online - Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at 9:23 PM
These photos and video were taken yesterday evening of a turtle nesting on Goodwill beach.

 

*Editor’s note* As a result of the efforts of the young man who took these photos and videos the authorities have been contacted to step in and protect these turtles.

We urge the public to respect and support these efforts as these turtles are a threatened/endangered species.

Photo and video credit Anthony Laurent

 

6 Comments

  1. Tony
    August 8, 2020

    Public information in this matter outweighed the secrecy. It’s our duty to protect the turtles as true patriots.
    There are people who would dig the goodwill beach around these areas in order to take sand for various reasons. They need to be aware of the presence of the eggs.

  2. Fr. Franklyn Cuffy
    August 7, 2020

    To all concerned!
    Would it be possible to transfer these eggs to the Nature Enhancement Team site in Rosalie Bay where they will be protected for the next 50 to 60 days when hatching should begin?
    It takes 1000 eggs for 1 turtle to survive!

    • Nature lover
      August 7, 2020

      While it may seem like a great idea, but this turtle has a genetically instilled navigation system from the moment it is conceived in the egg. If it is moved then it will not only mess up its navigation but also me up the ecosystem it should be a part of. Growing up along this stretch of the beach we would always see turtle swimming near the harbor, now we know why, this beach must have been its hatchery, We should raise our children to want to protect these animals instead of bothering them.

    • Fr. Franklyn Cuffy
      August 7, 2020

      I have been told that it is best not to disturb the eggs that were laid. Nature has it way of taking care of its own.
      Let us hope for the best.
      Mr. Anthony Laurent you have done a great job in taking those photos and all the right steps. I am sure others will follow…

  3. Silver Fox
    August 7, 2020

    People should not have video lights on the turtle it is looking for a dark spot to lay down its eggs under the sand please don’t confused the animal

  4. Megso
    August 7, 2020

    Now the whole of pottersville will be out looking for those eggs!

    ADMIN: The authorities have been contacted as the turtles that nest here are a globally endangered species.

