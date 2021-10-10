IN PICTURES (WITH VIDEO): Weather trough impacting Dominica 10th October 2021

A weather trough is currently effecting Dominica with the resulting torrential rains creating adverse effects across the island.
This post will be updated as more photos and videos become available.
Video from Hector John’s Facebook page of Salisbury River
Video playlist from St. Joseph
Cork Street in Roseau
Coulibistrie
Due to the explicit nature of some of the language, the audio content of this video has been removed.
Pictures from around the island
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
I am a very strong supporter of UWP and Spags John. But alas Spags what you did yesterday was very distasteful and to me , what you did was not politics but pure babyish. Bro so much rain and a Ravin in your area has blocked the main road, which would prevent people from going to hospital if they had a serious need, and instead of making a video of you and a team of men working to unblock the road, you their playing the blame game? Man you guys need to understand that Skerrit has badly destroyed Dominica and need to get him out. But the foolishness you did yesterday will not help get him out. It would have been better if you had a team, even a backhoe, unblock the road and send the bill to the government. Now if they refused to pay then we would put fire on them and even laborites would understand .
All this talk of Dominica becoming a climate resilient nation and the Roseau river still looks like that during a storm?? Have we learned nothing from Maria? We cannot go back. The world cannot go back at this point. Climate change is occurring NOW. We must adapt NOW. The bridges need to higher. The walls need to be taller. Make the investment NOW. Money and tourists will not come to an island that is not safe.
But Hector John you are a parliamentary representative. Take a hold and lead and get a team to work in your constituency. You have persons who support your party with heavy equipment who work for the Government. You cannot just depend alone on the government by saying it was not unblocked since the last rain. What is your role as a Parl Rep? Man up partner and when there is need assist regardless of who is in power. What leadership skills are you displaying?
What a Boo-Boo, the Salisbury Representative stated, the debris wasn’t removed by the authorities! You blocked the road, now the debris is coming back to hunt you. Also the pal rep don’t you know who to call? What a clown, Poor Pity.
Place the blame exactly where it belongs. Security and Safety of the citizenry should be the top priority of a government. This incumbent Skerrit-Austrie administration has failed spectacularly to keep the people safe from crimes, diseases, and natural disasters. Even a continuous drizzle of rain for a few hours creates life threatening conditions in the country. To hell with the foolery about the first climate resilient country in the world. TALK is cheap.
The members of the parliamentary opposition don’t even get as much as a nail from government resources to assist their constituents in times of adversity.
Money, and plenty of it, is needed to construct proper drainage, clear clogged culverts and waterways, built an adequate network of roads, etcetera. Who has his hands on the government purse? Hold that man accountable.
In times such as this, my mind is mostly preoccupied with the plight of those brothers and sisters who are living in harrowing conditions with tarpaulin and leaky roofs and seriously compromised structures.
How can a small, elitist group justify living like Dons and Divas in affluence, beyond the realm of reason, from taxes and revenue collected on behalf of the people, while these beleaguered fellow citizens live on the edge of survival? Shockingly shameful!