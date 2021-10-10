IN PICTURES (WITH VIDEO): Weather trough impacting Dominica 10th October 2021

A weather trough is currently effecting Dominica with the resulting torrential rains creating adverse effects across the island.

This post will be updated as more photos and videos become available.

Video from Hector John’s Facebook page of Salisbury River



Video playlist from St. Joseph

Cork Street in Roseau

Coulibistrie

Due to the explicit nature of some of the language, the audio content of this video has been removed.

Pictures from around the island