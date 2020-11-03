Independence 2020 Message from Leader of the opposition Lennox Linton ‘Enslaved Behind the Bars of Need’

My Nature Island Brothers and Sisters:
Dominica is been transformed in the image and likeness of those who don’t share our values and don’t believe in the ethos of our society – our values and norms
The sale of our passports, the very element within our national revenue stream intended to improve our quality of life, is being used to cripple the character of our nation and cast the darkest clouds over our Nature Island space.
Dominica is in Danger. After decades of independence we are now on the verge of re colonization … our forefathers earned the right for this country to be governed by its sons and daughters. And today, those who govern are selling our National identify by allowing their foreign friends under the guise of Citizenship by Investment to illegally collect and corruptly spend billions of dollars belonging to our people for their personal gain.
In this day and age impoverished citizens yearning for a better life are being enslaved by ruling party puppets of their passport selling masters behind the bars of need for food, clothing, and shelter assistance provided by state, while foreigners are allowed to plunder hundreds of millions from the public purse with impunity.
With our own passport money, foreign friends of the regime are deciding who will contest elections for a political party that has failed the people miserably in government for 20 years; how many hundreds of millions will be spent to buy elections and defeat the will of the people. The slave masters in the making are deciding, all by themselves, how much of our passport money will come into Dominica and how much they will keep overseas; which foreign contractors will, without competitive bid or public tender, receive hundreds of millions of dollars from our passport sales to build public facilities and build out the economic infrastructure. The slave masters in the making, insisting that Dominican lives do not matter, ensure that local contractors, service providers and born Dominicans in general suffer, deliberately deprived of opportunities funded by the sale of their passports to earn a living from using their talents and skills in the development of their own country.
Two executives involved in the construction of a hotel resort in the north have smiled all the way to their foreign bank accounts with 60 million US dollars, 163 million EC dollars, (81.5 million dollars each) from commissions on the passport sales that financed the hotel and their share of the difference between passport sales and the cost of construction.
In the signature disgrace of our life and times under the watch of the Labour Party administration, billions of dollars belonging to the people of Dominica are being illegally privatized and diverted to foreign controllers of Dominica’s passport business.
This is not an economy for the people of Dominica; it is being built as a modern-day slave plantation organized by ruling party puppets of their foreign masters for their exclusive wealth creation benefit
- the Economy is not working for the people
- people’s money to finance the growth of the people’s economic engines are under the absolute control of foreigners
- the struggle to survive in Dominica is getting harder and harder
- there are too many Dominicans trapped in Poverty & Dependency
- no attempts to reverse the chronic Youth Unemployment Crisis
- nothing is happening to deal with Low Wages, Rising Cost of Living
Because the strategic plan of those with collective responsibility for the affairs of Dominica is to keep the people of Dominica poor, dependent and enslaved to massa’s will
The Independence to run our own affairs that we gleefully embraced on November 3rd, 1978, is working wonders for the multi-billion-dollar benefit of the foreign friends of the ruling party regime. It is not working for the farmers, the fishermen, the nurses, the teachers, the police officers, the public officers, the doctors, the lawyers, the business men and women, the shop keepers, the disappearing middle class, the clerks, the carpenters, the masons, the electricians, the plumbers, the rich, the poor, the unemployed, the youth, the elderly, the leaders of church…
The nature island people of Dominica from all walks of life, know and understand that in the last 20 years we have been reversing into the dark ages where our ancestors fought against the odds for our freedom… for a Dominica for Dominicans… for lives that matter.
As we reflect carefully on the necessity of ensuring that our lives in Dominica matter, the United Workers Party calls on all Dominicans to join hearts and minds to stand for what is right and just to save our country. It’s a collective national responsibility that commits us to:
- Bring an immediate end to the anti-Dominica national policy that places foreign interests above Dominican interests. Stop the relegation of Dominicans to second class citizens in Dominica increasingly unable to own land, residential/commercial property and industry while foreigners selling Dominican passports are buying up Dominica’s prime real estate
- Restore meaning and purpose to all institutions of State, including the Judiciary, Local Government, the Civil Service, the Dominica Police Force, Statutory Corporations, the Integrity Commission and the Electoral Commission.
- Build a new economic framework, driven by the private, public, cooperative and civil society sectors for the development of the growth engines – Agriculture, Water, Tourism, Renewable Energy, Manufacturing, Construction, Information Communication Technology, Culture
Far from addressing these fundamental requirements of change, the ruling party is leading Dominicans back into enslavement much as if their lives don’t matter and their freedom, happiness, progress and prosperity will be at the fancy and whim of some foreign master, forever and ever.
Against this vicious threat, we stand resolute in the conviction that freedom, truth, righteousness, justice and human dignity will be forever protected in our Nature Island to the world.
So; Elizabeth, I just got a call from someone in Antigua, who informed me that your boy Roosevelt Skerrit is on Radio talking crap advising Dominicans to bread more children; because Dominica is underpopulated.
That is factual, I suppose you are not too ole to start making babies; I too ole for that!
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
You see Roosevelt is the cause why there are less than fifty thousand people inhabiting Dominica presently.
If there is not enough to keep the island moving economically, because of no prospect of employment, why would people wish for a pile of children only to suffer hardship, simple to please Roosevelt.
Roosevelt is a damn hypocrite; if he believe enough children are not born in Dominica, how the hell come he made his wife Melisa, “drop” their children in America?
Dominican women are giving birth to their children in America, and the US Virgin islands to be American as his children are!
Everybody do not earn money from the sale of passports…
They may try to imitate your speech, but this speech can never be duplicated, this is an original speech the one and only.
When will he learn? Oh my God!
If one wishes to know who the master of ones country is. just look at the image on the money…
Independence in word only. understand the game..
The Constitution intended all those holding public office to perform their roles to the furtherance of the people with the resources at their disposal. Current generations can be very unforgiving when they look back at what those before them did with the resources at their disposal. So, anyone who has a constitutional role to perform, it is wise to keep the Dominica pledge at the forefront of your daily actions:
“Before God and all mankind,
I pledge allegiance to the flag
of the Commonwealth of Dominica
and to the Sovereign Republic for which it stands;
my love, my loyalty and skills,
in the service of Dominica and my fellow citizens.
I promise to work diligently and to help build
a prosperous and peaceful Nation.”
Two decades from now, if the World is still turning, the Dominica we are creating now should be in full bloom. Those of us who are alive in 2040 will see what our current efforts yield. 2020 will be part of the history that the younger generations will…
My independence message to you Lennox Linton, we don’t want you in our lives you are a fake just like that clown in America WH go away and never come back!
Lennox, you often refer to Dominica as “nature island.” I know that is well documented; nevertheless, I believe that name stigmatize the country, in a way it’s a prevention; in the attraction of foreign investors.
The Nature Island | Article about The Nature Island by The …encyclopedia2.thefreedictionary.com/The+Nature…
Find out information about The Nature Island. officially Commonwealth of Dominica, republic consisting of the island of Dominica , located in the Windward Islands Windward Islands, southern group of the…island |
Definition from the Nature topic | Naturewww.ldoceonline.com/Nature-topic/islandisland in Nature topic. From Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English. ldoce_171_d island. is‧land /ˈaɪlənd/ S3 W2 noun [countable] DN. a piece of land completely surrounded by water → insular.
The Cayman Islands the Greek island of Crete on an island No cars are allowed on the island. → desert island COLLOCATIONS adjectives large/big Novaya Zemlja is a large…
“The Cayman Islands the Greek island of Crete on an island No cars are allowed on the island.”
In the quote above (me family,) that is what Nature Island represents!
In my opinion, I suggest the name nature island means an undeveloped island which is as it was formed by God, not inhabited by humans; nevertheless, remains a jungle of trees and wild animals; and if there are human occupants they remain hunters, and gathers.
I assure you if the word nature island of the world, or the Caribbean for that matter was serving any significant economic purpose to Dominica; those of us living on this nature island would be the wealthiest people on the planet!
The term Nature island to some people means no progress; I suggest the abandoning of this archaic common (CE) era mentality of our people and let the country simply be known as ” The Commonwealth of Dominica.
In my opinion… you have at least one screw loose.
@Francisco, l am confused did you say on the Greek Island of Crete no cars are allowed on the island and also Cayman Island? I have been on both the islands that you mentioned and I can stand up and say you are talking crap as usual to readers on DNO pretending to be as if you are more intelligent than the majority of Dominicans, man you are a fake have a laugh at yourself!!
Okay, try this:
“Chrysi is one of the 81 uninhabited islands of Crete and it is located 8 nautical miles south of Ierapetra.
The locals call it “Gaidouronisi” which means donkey island.
It is the paradise on earth where one can find beaches with white sand, crystal clear waters, cedar trees and countless small shells!
To get there, visitors need to board one of the boats making the trip from Crete and the only way to tour the island is by foot.
Have you been there?
Think in terms of Dominica, and Bird island; or Antigua, & Barbuda, or perhaps St. Vincent & the Grenadines!
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque, why all this jargon, it means nothing, it only means you are seeking attention, it is also the trademark of conjurers.
The above comment was meant as a reply to your first comment.
Gary, I don’t usually get involved in ” jargon” unless I am communicating with people involved in the same principles, or subject in my profession.
If I am communication with a electronic or electrical engineer, we might at some point get into that.
If I am communicating to someone in the medical profession, using legal jargon; we could hold a conversation while you listen, however, will not understand what we conveyed to each other.
That was not intended; I included a link to a web site in regards to Crete which did not make it into the submission; if it confused you lo siento (sorry)!
By the way Gary; jargon’s are special words or expressions that are used by people in a particular profession or group and are difficult for others to understand.
I hear you and your love of your life Elizabeth, do communicate in jargon’s you know; that is why we doh can understand anything both of you write on DNO eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
SAME BS JUST A DIFFERENT DAY.Coming fron a lazy man and his idiotic supporters.Skerrit must go,Skerrit must go,like a stuck record player.According to Linton Dominica’s population is 60,000.There are more teachers,Police,nurses,fishermen than under the corrupt reign of UWP.Skerrit brought in Clear Harbour with over 800 workers.He created the NEP with over3,000 workers.More than 2,500 people 70yrs and over $300 monthly.Skerrit created jobs in the Yes We Care.Instead of constantly DRIBBLING at the mouth,take a drive round the island a large of new houses are being built.37,000 registered vehicles where is the money coming from?Lying and lazy UWP.GET SOME WORK TO DO.Haitians taking over agriculture,we buy food from them grown on our own land.They buy vehicles,built houses and open business,while we stay on the side talking BS.The reason UWP will never win election too many blind ignorant,uneducated supporters.BLESSINGS is PRO of UWP CCM just imagine.Not fit to feed a pig in St.Joseph.
This speech left me speechless, this speech was so well articulated, that any blind man could read and understand why Dominican are so poor and suffering. This speech hit the nail right on the head. Now that’s a minister representing a people and a nation. I am not a good reader, but I have never read any statement or speech, from the labor party, addressing the truth and all the circumstances crippling the growth development and prosperity of Dominica.
Honorable Lennox Linton congratulations. Empowering the nation is your gift.
“being used to cripple the character of our nation”
Lennox when will you give this up? The only thing that is crippling the character of our Nation is your constant “dark & sulky” input wherever you open your mouth to speak. Do you really believe that this message here, has anything to do with Independence Day?
You are so obsessed with money, envy, and jealousy, you cannot think past those omens which keep your mind miserably grumpy & dark, if there is any character that is being crippled it is yours, by your own will
This year has been a very difficult time for the whole World, but you cannot think of one sentence that might encourage your fellow Dominicans to remain hopeful for a positive recovery
Lennox, it is passed time that you turn off that “broken record” of your mind which is none but wicked exaggerations of death. The majority of Dominicans want to dance to the music of Life; they chose it once more, on Dec. 06, 2019
Mr. Linton should have showered commendations on the government for their spectacular development of Dominica. The retardation of progress, the poverty-stricken conditions of the masses, the distribution of the best paying jobs and the choicest portions of real estate are reversed for foreigners by this unscrupulous regime, have forced him to lament about these plethora of wrongdoings and corrupt practices.
The born and bred Dominican is being deprived of the country’s resources while foreigners have their snout in the trough. Can’t be right.
@Ibo, You want to be careful about the lies you portrait Dominica to be and of course DNO allowed you to post it if I had done so on a milder basis DNO would not have allowed it for sure, but as they say birds of a feathers stick together! That’s the reason many Labour supporters would not be wasting their time on DNO forum rubbish!
ADMIN: We don’t play favourites – if you have been paying attention you would have seen from some of our relatively recent exchanges that Ibo’s comments were moderated or deleted as well when they didn’t meet our comment policy. Ibo (an apparent UWP supporter) has even gone as far as accusing us of being bought by the labour party.
It is clear that political supporters will sometimes accuse us of being bias (one way or the other) when our approach does not support their views.
Birds of a feather flock together, by that I mean, you and Linton write and use nice words and language to create a reality to justify a political agenda that both of you are pursuing, which can be described as self-deception or propaganda. When you say, “The born and bred Dominican is being deprived of the country’s resources while foreigners have their snout in the trough,” can you name the resources bred Dominicans are being deprived of. I have told you before you are entitled to your opinion, but the reality as to what is happening in Dominica, your opinion means “NOTHING.” you cannot change a reality with your opinions using nice written words and language ignoring facts and having total disregard for evidence, so long, be content with your opinions.
Lennox Linton’s message speaks of true independence. The very thing that earlier generations fought for.
So much I don’t understand in the speech. You can have breakfast in Douglass/Charle, lunch in Antigua and dinner in New York therefore, A PASSPORT is the power of communication because every where you go ,you will be asked the same questions written down, With a passport you save time and money, someone has to prepare the paper work so they must get paid. The people building the homes, do they slave away or do they make love? I am open for suggestions.
Brilliant piece. This can only come from a well lettered, sharp, brilliant, well witted, and perspicacious individual.
I know the master of deception will read it and plagiarize something from it!!!
Well spoken, Lennox! All that remains for me to add: SKERRIT HAS TO GO
Yes…. and take Lennox with him…. both are well corrupt.
Are there no honest politicians in Dominica
I am 100% in agreement with you my brother,It’s about time the people who disspice you understand it is not about Lennox Linton but Dominica and her people our future is at stake all thos who have a problem with Mr Linton I say to you stop for a while and think for one moment and make an assessment of the Country as it is today what have we lost against what you have gain.As a independent nation how truly independent are you without a thriving economy,we produce nothing we import almost every thing young people unemployed wages are low.Please stop shooting the messenger and do some introspection.
MASSA days are here again. Plantation Politics is alive and well in Dominica. The colonialists are here again aided and abetted by a narcissistic MONOCRAT.
Dominica has become a bonanza for rich and infamous foreigners, bosom friends of the ornamental doctor. At the same time, it has become an enormous graveyard for its bona fide citizens.
The 42nd anniversary of political independence leaves many thousands of citizens with nothing to celebrate. Unlivable wages and salaries; stubborn poverty; deprivation; victimization; nepotism; cronyism; injustice; corruption; police brutality; incompetence; astronomical unemployment; ballooning vagrancy; lack of transparency and accountability have Dominica tethering on the brink of total economic collapse.