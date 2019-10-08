Infirmary Director appeals to family members: support your loved ones

The Director of the Dominica Infirmary, Annie St. Luce, is making another appeal to family members, asking them to support their loved ones housed at the institution.

This is not the first time that St Luce has expressed concerns over the lack of support for the elderly at the Infirmary but she said it seems like her cries are falling on death ears.

In an interview with Dominicanewsonline on Monday,she made her appeal for family members to refrain from using the infirmary as a place where people are dumped and neglected.

“There are some residents here whose relatives brought them in on the day of admission and they do not visit regularly or they are barely in contact with the institution,” she said.

Many times, she said family members also change their phone numbers and forget to inform the institution.

She believes that visits help in the emotional and psychological well-being of residents so that they wouldn’t feel abandoned.

“We still have a concern about relatives not visiting regularly and relatives are not holding up to their end of the agreement by providing some sort of financial or other support to the institution,” St Luce explains.

She explained that without the help from relatives the institution struggles as it houses about 96 residents and spends over $EC3, 000 per person every month to provide medical care, meals and nursing care to residents.

The government provides a subvention towards the care of the infirmary and without that assistance, St Luce believes that the institution would have had to shut its doors.

On the flip side however, St. Luce said some residents do receive support from their relatives. She said they would visit every day and assist with their care.

There’s also another issue plaguing the institution and that is the people who St Luce said literally “drops off elderly persons by the gates without following proper protocol”

“Some people figure that they could just pick up an elderly person from anywhere and drop them at the gates of the infirmary,” she said.

According to procedure, anyone who gets admitted to the Infirmary must first go through the social welfare division. There, a report is made, a social welfare officer follows up on that report, a written report is submitted to the infirmary and the infirmary in turn follows up on that report.

She said there are also procedures that needs to be followed such as taking various tests like a Mantoux test for tuberculosis to avoid the risk of infecting others.

Another issue outlined by St Luce is the “unwanted comments made by the public about the infirmary’s staff”.

She said from all reports, the staff performs the best way they can.

St. Luce called on the public to lend a helping hand to the infirmary whether it be through cash and kind or volunteerism and added that relatives who cannot provide financial support can donate through other ways.