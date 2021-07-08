Injunction filed in Mehul Choksi illegal entry matter

The matter involving the Indian fugitive, Mehul Choksi has taken yet another twist in the court as an injunction has been filed by the attorneys representing the 62-year-old diamantaire.

The matter which was adjourned to July 6, 2021, for trial was adjourned yet again as the lawyers for Choksi informed the court that he is still a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) for over one month.

One of his attorneys, Zena Moore Dyer, unlike previous occasions did not produce a medical certificate to the court as she stated that he is not discharged and asked that this be sufficient reason for his absence.

In the process of granting an adjournment in the matter, Magistrate Candia Carrette-Goerge was made aware by another of Choksi’s attorney Gina Dyer-Munro that an application was filed in the High court for judicial review in the matter and she —Chief Magistrate Carrette-George—, the acting Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette, the investigating police officer, Alleyne Maximea and the Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmoore were respondents in the matter.

Immediately, lead counsel for the police in the matter, Lennox Lawrence, objected to her revelation.

According to him, the attorney ought not to address the court in the absence of her client as he labelled it as “improper”.

He referenced an alleged video circulating of Mr Choksi on social media which his attorneys objected to.

Magistrate Carrette-George thanked Dyer-Munro for making her aware of the application and adjourned the trial of Choksi to August 27, 2021.

She said the matter can be heard before another Magistrate if Choksi is discharged from the hospital as the trial has not commenced.

As it relates to the ten page application filed in the High court, Choksi’s attorneys are seeking among other things to have the criminal charge of illegal entry “quashed” for breach of section 27A of the Immigration and Passport Act.

They are also seeking judicial review for the decision of Minister Blackmoore to declare Choksi a prohibited immigrant in a letter dated May 25, 2021, pursuant to section 5(1)(f) of the Immigration and Passport Act.

Through their application, the attorneys are also asking the court to grant a permanent order staying the criminal charge brought against the Applicant [Choksi] for breach of section 27A of the Immigration and Passport Act and that the Chief Magistrate be prohibited “whether by herself or by or through any Magistrate within the jurisdiction of Magistrate’s District “E” or otherwise from hearing, adjudicating or otherwise exercising any magisterial functions with respect to the criminal complaint against the Applicant.”

The lawyers are also seeking a declaration from the court that the decision of the Chief of Police and investigating officer to charge Choksi is “an abuse of the process of the court and or a violation of the rule of law and is accordingly unlawful, null and void and of no effect.”

According to the documents filed, the decision by Corbette and Maximea was not the product of their own independent judgments and or “they allowed themselves to be dictated to by third parties, namely representatives of the Indian Government, and is accordingly unlawful, null, and void and of no effect.”

They are also asking the court for an order declaring that the decision of the Minister of National Security (Rayburn Blackmoore) was taken in “breach of the principles of natural justice and is accordingly null and void and of no effect.”

Dyer and Dyer are further seeking an Order of certiorari (Certiorari is the means by which a higher court orders a lower court to deliver to it a case record for review of the lower court’s decision.) quashing the said decision of Minister Blackmoore.

The attorneys have also requested through their application that the applicant be awarded cost, damages, including exemplary and/or aggravated and /or vindicatory damages, and such further orders as may be necessary or appropriate to give effect to the relief claimed by the Applicant.

Another bail application has also been filed.