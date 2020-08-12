International Youth Day 2020 Message from NYCD President

This year the theme of International Youth Day – “Youth Engagement for Global Action” – highlights young people making a difference and moving our world closer to the values and vision of the United Nations Charter through dialogue and activism.

In light of the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Youth Day occurs as the lives and aspirations of young people continue to be upended.

Particularly as it relates to the Caribbean, some have lost their lives and many have seen family members and other loved ones perish.

The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) is a Non-Profit Organization and it stands as the umbrella organization for youth on the island and is responsible for the protection of the interests and rights of the country’s youth.

We, at the NYCD, have noted that the vulnerabilities of not just our local and abroad Dominican Youth but young refugees, displaced persons, young women and girls and others caught up in conflict or disaster have grown more critical.

Along the same vein, we can also recognize that this generation is also resilient, resourceful and engaged. We can identify, as active efforts, positive activities and programs, peace-building activities, promoting social cohesion at a time of social distancing, advancing an end to violence globally and advocating harmony at a time of rising hatred.

On this International Youth Day 2020, I call on our leaders and adults regionally and internationally to do everything possible to enable the world’s youth to enjoy lives of safety, dignity and opportunity and contribute to the fullest of their great potential.