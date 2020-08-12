International Youth Day 2020 Message from NYCD President

This year the theme of International Youth Day – “Youth Engagement for Global Action” – highlights young people making a difference and moving our world closer to the values and vision of the United Nations Charter through dialogue and activism.
In light of the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Youth Day occurs as the lives and aspirations of young people continue to be upended.
Particularly as it relates to the Caribbean, some have lost their lives and many have seen family members and other loved ones perish.
The National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD) is a Non-Profit Organization and it stands as the umbrella organization for youth on the island and is responsible for the protection of the interests and rights of the country’s youth.
We, at the NYCD, have noted that the vulnerabilities of not just our local and abroad Dominican Youth but young refugees, displaced persons, young women and girls and others caught up in conflict or disaster have grown more critical.
Along the same vein, we can also recognize that this generation is also resilient, resourceful and engaged. We can identify, as active efforts, positive activities and programs, peace-building activities, promoting social cohesion at a time of social distancing, advancing an end to violence globally and advocating harmony at a time of rising hatred.
On this International Youth Day 2020, I call on our leaders and adults regionally and internationally to do everything possible to enable the world’s youth to enjoy lives of safety, dignity and opportunity and contribute to the fullest of their great potential.
Young Lady, in my opinion you are not worthy to be president of such an important organisation in particular in a country where the political elite is highly corrupt, utterly incompetent and under the impression of being above the law. With their actions they deprive the youth of the country of their future. But rather than criticising this elite and in particular their leader you just sit on the fence and talk nonsense. A very wise man once said: “If you are neutral or silent in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.” You, young lady and all those other organisations and businesses in Dominica would do well to remember these words and act upon them.
…and yet another organisation that doesn’t dare to speak up against the wrong doings of the Skerrit regime, let alone voice criticism. The youth of DA are suffering big style due to the corrupt and failed politics of this PM. Yet here we have the youth organisation of this island pretending everything is well in DA. Bottom line, another organisation infiltrated by Skerrit and the Cabal. What a shame!!!!