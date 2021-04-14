Invader TeT shows softer side with “Bae Time” video

Invader TeT, a Harlem-based Hip-Hop artist of Dominican Heritage, shows a softer side with the video from his latest single “Bae Time.”

“With this song and video, I wanted to switch up my musical style, soften things up a bit,” says the rapper who grew up in Belfast on the island’s west coast.

Written by TeT and produced by Dilly Got It Dumpin, “Bae Time” is essentially the story of a young man, pledging to spend time with his significant other (his Bae) even if it means doing nothing at all.

“For me, I just wanted to show the things that couples can do in a relationship when spending time together. I wanted the song and video to have that timeless feel- not just for Valentine’s but every day of the year.”

The self-directed video features TeT spending time on his couch and on the streets of New York City with his leading lady, who he also gives a sensual massage at the video’s end.

The scene features massage candles created by TeT and branded as WickCycles. The line features candles with quirky and interesting names like “Between the Sheets” “Calm Down” and “To Better Days.” His line of scented candles include “Miss You Mom,” “New Year Same Me” and “After The Feast.”

The savvy entrepreneur sees this marriage of music and entrepreneurship as the first of many such initiatives to come, “Everything I do will be infused with my music and vice versa.”

TeT is building his fan base (dubbed Invader Gang) on social media where he heavily promotes his projects. In 2019, he posted weekly freestyles for 5 months; connecting with fans while working on his craftsmanship. His first mixtape, Blue$ (2019), features songs such as “D.A Bue$,” “Steph Curry” and “”Marry Dat.” For 2021, he has already released “Pulpit, “Decide” and “Bae Time”- all set to feature on his sophomore mixtape Talk Sick.

TeT, who has always had a passion for music and performing, previously interned at Hot New Hip Hop and Roc Nation (founded by Hip Hop great Jay-Z) and while a student at the Orion High School in Dominica, took part in the 365 Cypher and made it to the semi-finals of Dominica’s Got Talent.

Follow TeT on all platforms @TeT767 and stream “Bae Time” today.

Viewer discretion is advised, the following video contains sexually suggestive images:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwQCLvDJX38