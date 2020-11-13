Jollys launches new ‘Everything Dominica’ page partnering with local producers and manufacturers

PRESS RELEASE - Jollys Pharmacy - Friday, November 13th, 2020 at 2:43 PM
Jollys Pharmacy has been the largest supplier and retailer of pharmaceutics for over forty years and has taken yet another innovative leap. Come Monday 16 November, 2020, Jollys will have the official launch of its “Everything Dominica” page on its ecommerce platform Jollys.dm. This is a partnership with Dominica`s local producers and manufacturers  to offer locally made products to customers all over the world.

Using Jollys.dm, customers can shop with ease of hustle, saving time and effort purchasing as many products and items in one safe place. This ecommerce website will provide the options to local, regional and international buyers seeking to purchase environmentally friendly products.

It is simple and user friendly. Visiting the website jollys.dm, users will be able to access the “Everything Dominica” page and will have the privilege to view and make purchases. All regional and international customers making purchases will have products handled and shipped via DHL services.

Jollys Pharmacy is excited about this initiative and is currently inviting all producers and manufacturers on island to call 448 3388 or email [email protected] to register.

This platform gives you an opportunity to maximize your potential, and sell your creativity.

 

View of the page

1 Comment

  1. Gwendolyn Carter
    November 14, 2020

    Awesome Jolly’s
    Continued Success On Providing Natural Products & Healing & Saving Lives!

