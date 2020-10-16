Jollys Pharmacy: none of our metformin brands have been recalled; seek medical advice before stopping treatment

On October 06, 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of specific brands of EXTENDED-RELEASE (ER) metformin also known as long acting metformin due to higher than acceptable levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable carcinogen. The FDA announced that the recall is applied to specific lots and brands of the metformin ER and recommended that makers or manufacturers of these brands should recall their tablets from the market. The management of Jolly’s Pharmacy understands your concern and apprehension, brought on by this breaking news; however, we assure the public that none of our Metformin ER long acting brands have been recalled. We have an adequate supply of non-recalled metformin which is a critical part of treatment regimen for diabetics. We also have in stock the immediate-release (IR) formulations, which is the most commonly prescribed kind of metformin, also referred to as, “the plain metformin”, usually dosed at two to three times daily. They are both effective at controlling high blood sugar.

At Jolly’s Pharmacy, we have stocked metformin for years without any concerns of impurities, and we reiterate that none of our formulations, ER or IR have been implicated in any recall, and is safe for use by patients on this treatment.

Follow this link to find the list of recalled metformin products:

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/search-list-recalled-metformin-products

Compare the list in the link provided above to the list indicated below, which gives an account of our metformin formulations in stock at Jolly’s pharmacy and the respective manufacturers of the drugs.

MA Holder: Medreich PLC- Meijumet 500mg PR

Strides Pharma UK Ltd – Metformin PR 1000mg, Metformin PR 500mg

MA Holder: Medley Pharma – Metformin 850mg

MA Holder: Milpharm, Fourrts UK Pharmacare Ltd – Metformin 850mg

Generics Plus: Medopharm – Metformin 500mg

Since metformin is an effective treatment for controlling high blood sugar in type 2 diabetics, we advise patients with any concerns to speak with their physician and pharmacist immediately before stopping the use of the medication. Stopping metformin abruptly can result in a risk of high blood glucose levels worsening. If left untreated, high blood glucose levels can lead to complications, such as impaired vision/blindness, kidney problems, nerve damage, heart problems, and foot problems including possibility of amputation. Our pharmacy team is working steadfastly, and although the specific brands and formulations indicated are not in our stock, please do not hesitate to contact us with any concerns. We could be contacted at telephone number, 448-3388 or email address: [email protected].