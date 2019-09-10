Joshua Francis responds to Gregor Nassief

An open response to Gregor Nassief, (phase I) September 9th, 2019.

Dear Gregor,

It is with haste that I share words in response to your open letter to the Hon. Lennox Linton seized of words on the hot seat, September 03, 2019. Hon. Linton, a man filled with integrity and honesty, some of the traits you may be wanting.

My purpose of clarity herein is to expose your moral bankruptcy on a matter of national concern in respect to unaccounted monies generated by the EDF option of the CBI program. And to tend your words with an honest view of the subject at hand-something that appears inexistent in your letter of destruction.

You packaged your focus on what Hon. Linton allegedly stated about Range/Kempinski Project, “when you examine those elements closely you seeing the outline of an elaborate scheme to cheat and steal.” Mr. Gregor, may I ask you, which are the “elements” referred to in the quoted statement hereinbefore? Isn’t there an elaborate scheme which provides room for cheating and stealing?

Hon Lennox Linton has consistently echoed his shared opinion that government politicians have found a way to spirit money from the CBI revenues through some CBI authorize agents and dishonest pubic officials, an understanding which is celebrated in every right-thinking mind in Dominica. But because you are cast adrift on waters of self, you play dead to the obvious financial transgression against the ordinary people of Dominica.

The Prime Minister of Dominica has placed on pubic record that he has caused diversion of public monies into an account/s which remains secret to Dominica. Shouldn’t it be concern to you that Dominica’s Prime Minster, the Minister of Finance cannot account for such public monies, a ruin of today’s governance in Dominica.

You said that Hon. Linton “inferred the possibility of local developers…… “, Gregor, you inferred, not Hon. Linton, clearly your strong purpose to devalue Hon. Linton’s observation of unaccounted public monies has clouded your thoughts; it is not Mr. Linton who inferred your conclusion-you did, and erroneously too. Mr. Linton rightfully position that the CBI arrangements have presented opportunities for appropriating monies which belongs to the people of Dominica, isn’t that cheating and stealing? Did you not mind correctly comment on the fact that Dominica’s Prime Minster has yet to provide an audit for diverted public monies into private accounts involving MMCE?

And talking about the real estate option, have you or any other player in that scheme provided an audited report on citizenship/passport sold versus cost of construction of villa’s and hotels, profit/loss margins and so on? Gregor, have you not benefited from

Dominica’s sale of its sovereignty? How could Hon. Linton or anyone taking a stand with such thought be wrong?

Your decision to pursue legal recourse to relegate Hon. Linton observation concerning unaccounted public monies is an act of intellectual treason and an attempted defense of your personal interest at the expense of honesty, integrity and transparency, some qualities which may have parted from you.

Furthermore, I am confident that any legal pursuit on your ill-intent to injure Hon. Lennox Linton will only end in the pits of vanity. What you have presented as a pillar for a law suit stands on sand, but with the influence of your friend Roosevelt Skerrit, you may very well pursue law as a weapon of pain against hon. Linton, but that too shall fall in the sands of failure.

Your decision to unshut your mouth, loose your tongue and spread your spirit on this ongoing CBI debacle can only result in a further decline of your name in the eyes of right-thinking people, because you have borne false tongue and a deceptive spirit.

I find you very condescending and insulting by elevating yourself on a pedestal of arrogance to say that Hon. Linton is intellectually dishonest or worst intellectually incompetent, if anything you are the one to bear such title.

You sum up your view in three parts:

1. The Business of CBI: I will not waste breath on part one as this is readily available to the world for all enquiring minds. Once again, your effort here is a parade to display your tainted and evil effort to discredit Hon. Linton by suggesting that he does not understand the basics of the CBI program.

Part II: The Business of Real Estate: again, most of your information is abundantly available in the public space and known to minds of concern. I spend no breath on your part two except to record that it is filled with your bending interpretations with a fierce purpose to maliciously attack Hon. Lennox Linton. What is issue with the term “free money”. At no time did Hon. Linton expressed or implied that CBI authorize agents and/or developers are given money as handouts.

Gregor, as you swam deeper in the water of your letter, is further adrift you went from truth. You press to make it appear that the CBI program is void of cuts, and kickbacks- do you think that readers who locked eyes with your letter of destruction are that naïve? As an example, are we not privy to the pursuit of Zampoli to get his cut from the CBI Range project?

Housing option (3rd) recently made available? By which regulation? When was the housing option born into a legal or policy option? You sound so absurd! A hybrid option, a mixture of EDF and Real Estate? Did you read your garbage repeatedly before you circulated your letter of destruction laced with lies, half-truths, and misinterpretations?

I am really infuriated by your blatant dishonesty in your attempt to cloud the minds of unsuspecting Dominicans. Gregor, you are only with dishonor to drop such “shit” from your thoughts to state that investors under what you refer to housing option enjoy the profits of selling our passport because government takes zero risk? This is an error in law, ethics, morals and principles for our government to allow such monies which is public monies to be diverted into a private unaccounted-unaudited account.

And for you to share such words to us is only a testament of your failed efforts to cancel the unavoidable fall of your disgraced friend, Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minster of Dominica.

Conclusion 1: you were not defamed; you have been sent blindly by the forces of disgraced Skerrit into the political arena and so shall you be treated-you have attracted political gladiators to tear you apart. I shall have no remorse for you as you transform into a political football to be kicked until you lose all air. I must press that “massa days” are done, and your arrogant tone is unacceptable in a Dominica which is saddled with many governance issues, the heart of which is a dark and rotten Leader.

The issue at hand is not so much about the unaccounted 1.2 billion but more so the principles of accountability, transparency and integrity-in the administration of our CBI monies. So, stop your self-degradation and clear the way for the rise of ordinary Dominicans into elevated positions.

May be continued:

Joshua Francis