Kadisha Joseph wants to empower youth through the development and reframing of sports

Miss Dominica 2020 contestant, Kadisha Joseph, of Fond Cole aims to use her platform to empower youth “through the development and reframing of sports in the Dominican conversation.”
At her launching, on Saturday, Joseph, who is a goalkeeper for the women’s national football team, spoke extensively of the benefits of sports.
“My participation in sports has blessed me with a wide range of experiences, which I am sure other athletes can attest to. Representing Dominica off-island has given me opportunities to experience, appreciate and learn other cultures, while also being an unofficial ambassador to help expose our culture and national pride to other countries,” she explained. “I am thoroughly convinced that this has greatly contributed to my well-rounded nature, and can do the same for any young Dominican who is granted the same prospects.”
The contestant divulged her plans to “build lasting relationships with government agencies, private sector responsibilities, social advocates and community leaders, to build on the existing framework we have for sports among youth, and help it evolve into something we can continue to be proud [of] and celebrate for years to come.”
Joseph spoke of the value of sports in maintaining overall health and relationships with foreign countries.
She encouraged the public to “hold our leaders to task for more investment and repositioning of sports as a critical element in our plans to achieve Dominica’s development milestones.”
The Miss Dominica candidate also intends to improve child safety and increase awareness of children’s rights.
Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau North constituency, Daniel Lugay, voiced his pleasure at what he called “a proud and historic year for the Roseau North constituency,” with three women from the constituency vying for the title of Miss Dominica.
In addition to Kadisha Joseph, Melanie Charles and Kimra Charles are to represent the Roseau North constituency in the pageant.
Lugay commended the ladies’ “enormous courage” and appealed to them to create lasting bonds with each other.
“…it is clear to me that their love and respect for each other is genuine. The friendship forged today is more important than the crown,” he noted.
While the politician said that he was impressed by the platforms adopted by the young ladies, he encouraged them to “speak up on social [and] political issues.”
Canada-based Dominican coach and technical advisor, Terry Bertrand, described Joseph as living proof of the power of sports.
“Sports has the unique ability to transform, empower and inspire the youth…,” he said. “Kadisha Joseph, of Fond Cole, is a true and powerful example of the strength, leadership, confidence, discipline and cultural pride sport instills in individuals.”
