Karifuna group celebrates successful 43rd anniversary

President of the Karifuna Cultural Group, Prosper Paris is reporting a successful staging of the activities during its 43rd Anniversary celebrations held on 28th November.

The activity was held virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 surge.

“The virtual show was a huge success,” he said during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO). “It was well received both locally and regionally… we had people from England, USA, Netherland, South America, Trinidad & Tobago, St Kitts & Nevis joining us and a lot more who had access to data.”

He continued, “It was a success for us, it was a joy to see the young people in action and exposing the talents of the Kalinago people.”

According to Paris the activity was a mixture of performance by youth and the elderly.

“We had one man over 70 years of age performing,” he stated. “We could express ourselves.”

Addresses came from Minister of the Environment, Rural Modernisation, and Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick, Education Minister Octavia Alfred who represented Prime Minister Roosevelt among others.

Meantime, Prosper expressed major disappointment over the lack of attendance of Kalinago Chief, Lorenzo Sanford.

He said Sanford was given an invitation prior to the event and he gave his word that he would be present.

“It’s really a shame that he did not come to our show neither did he send an apology to state the reason he couldn’t attend,” he remarked. “I believe that it was a place he should have been”

Furthermore, Prosper indicated that the Chief’s platform deals with the youth and since there are many youth, who form part of the Karifuna Cultural Group it would have been nice of him to contribute in terms of a speech, congratulating the group for its achievement over the years.

“I think that was the most disappointing part of the activity that the chief did not attend. Neither did he send an apology, nor did he send a representative,” he reiterated.

The 20 member group was formed in 1978 and the aim and objective of the group is to revive and maintain the Kalinago Culture.

The Karifuna Cultural Group’s 43rd Anniversary will be celebrated under the theme: “Wi Nou La.”