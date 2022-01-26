Kenesjay Green Limited (KGL) working in partnership with Dominica to deliver a Green Hydrogen Country Assessment

Kenesjay Green Limited (KGL), the owner and project developer for the proposed $300MUSD NewGen Hydrogen Project in Trinidad and Tobago, is completing a Green Hydrogen Country Assessment for the Caribbean island of Dominica, in conjunction with the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD).

The assessment will focus on creating a roadmap for the utilization of Dominica’s geothermal resources to build a resilient economic future for the country, while supporting regional and global low-carbon energy transition. The results of the Country Assessment will be used to create a country profile for industrialized renewable energy developments and identification of areas requiring special attention to make this opportunity a reality. The output will guide the national green investment choices and prioritizing the areas of intervention.

Philip Julien, Chairman of KGL, recently led a team as part of a site visit to Dominica as it completes its Green Hydrogen Country Assessment for the island. Also, during this visit, as a sign of their long-term interest in the country, enabling, KGL incorporated their newest subsidiary company, Kenesjay Green (Dominica) Limited. This undertaking is in keeping with KGL’s mission to develop a pipeline of viable decarbonising and green projects across the Caribbean,

The work is being conducted under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed last year at COP 26, in which CREAD and KGL established a working partnership to facilitate the collaborative development of Green Industrial Eco Parks (GIEP), green hydrogen production, carbon sequestration, decarbonising industries.

Commenting on the project, Mr. Julien said “We are pleased that the Government of Dominica through CREAD has accelerated Dominica’s transformation possibility, in part through the recently signed MOU and this Country Assessment. This truly epitomizes for us what an effective public/private partnership can look like. Dominica’s type of positive leadership and untapped green energy is what we need as a region to achieve NetZero by 2050”.

Julien elaborated that “KGL is pleased to contribute from a private sector investment perspective, towards developing the viable “green” business case for interconnecting CARICOM’s renewable energy resources”.

CEO of CREAD, Ms.Francine Baron endorsed Kenesjay Green role in developing Dominica’s resilience plans and its economic diversification agenda. “KGL’s assessment of our current and planned infrastructure has coincided with the recent approvals by the Government to develop Geothermal Based-Green Industrialisation Projects for the Commonwealth of Dominica through the Establishment of Green Industrial Parks. Our end goal is to develop important bankable projects that would lend itself to investments”.

Ms. Baron further added: “Dominica has taken a lead role in regional climate change advocacy and we welcome KGL’s plan to support this type of regional renewable energy advancement and integration, something that the Caribbean now has to accelerate given our individual challenges and plans for climate resilience.”