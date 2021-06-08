KFC Dominica Launches Harvest Program

PRESS RELEASE - Fine Foods Inc Restaurant Division - Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 at 7:47 PM
KFC hands over first Harvest Donation to Grotto Home for the Homeless. Pictured Rhea Lloyd, HR Officer (L) and Jeanette Rabess, Operations Manager (R), with Ainsworth Irish

 

5 Comments

  1. Information is key
    June 10, 2021

    How many of you know what these harvest donations really contain?
    How many of you were there packing these hampers?
    Without any evidence, we should not be leaning towards mal-intent!
    Good job KFC!

  2. Bowtie
    June 9, 2021

    At a time when the elderly needs proper nourishment, we are now offering them KFC? I was made aware that every night left over are normally sent to the landfill, could it be form the Left over that did not sell? We need more clarity on this program. Great initiative but wrong foods.

  3. Rita
    June 9, 2021

    Why feed people with junk food? No other food available in DA?

  4. Tracy
    June 9, 2021

    Good Job KFC, keep it up

  5. BobD
    June 9, 2021

    “What taste good in Goat mouth, is sour in dey bambam”. Where is the nutritional value of eating KFC? Cadavers, the main stay of KFC’ staple fast food meals, is poison for all life and spirit, even DOGS get sick from eating it. in so-called Nature Island, there should be no place or space for life’ debilitating franchises like KFC to operate, the results can be seen in real time, Dominica’ OBESITY is making a vast difference. KFC’ Franchises, provides only DEAD END jobs with small pay checks and no benefits, precursor to HUMAN stagnation. Dominicans are quickly becoming what they are eating, which is non- natural.

