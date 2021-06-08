KFC Dominica Launches Harvest Program

|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
How many of you know what these harvest donations really contain?
How many of you were there packing these hampers?
Without any evidence, we should not be leaning towards mal-intent!
Good job KFC!
At a time when the elderly needs proper nourishment, we are now offering them KFC? I was made aware that every night left over are normally sent to the landfill, could it be form the Left over that did not sell? We need more clarity on this program. Great initiative but wrong foods.
Why feed people with junk food? No other food available in DA?
Good Job KFC, keep it up
“What taste good in Goat mouth, is sour in dey bambam”. Where is the nutritional value of eating KFC? Cadavers, the main stay of KFC’ staple fast food meals, is poison for all life and spirit, even DOGS get sick from eating it. in so-called Nature Island, there should be no place or space for life’ debilitating franchises like KFC to operate, the results can be seen in real time, Dominica’ OBESITY is making a vast difference. KFC’ Franchises, provides only DEAD END jobs with small pay checks and no benefits, precursor to HUMAN stagnation. Dominicans are quickly becoming what they are eating, which is non- natural.