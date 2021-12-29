Konmite Pou Etid Kweyol condolence message on passing of Dr. Violet Cuffy

PRESS RELEASE - Konmite pou Etid Kweyol (kek) - Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at 1:10 PM
Dr. Violet Cuffy at University of Bedfordshire Beds Talk in 2019

The Konmite Pou Etid Kweyol (kek) wishes to extend sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Dr Violet Cuffy.

Dr Cuffy was a very distinguished daughter of the soil who resided in England and who was a senior lecturer at the University of Bedfordshire.

She had a deep passion for culture and tourism… And in more recent times stepped up her efforts to promote Dominica’s creole culture especially with the Konmite Pou Etid Kweyol.

In England she founded the Waitukubuli Culture & Tourism Initiative (WCTI) which has as its aim the promotion of Dominican culture. She also helped to organise and manage the UK version of the miss Wob Dwiyet Show.

She has produced several publications on tourism education & training and she also made several academic presentations at conferences and workshops especially in England and Dominica.

In 2019 Dr Cuffy spearheaded a Dominica country creole conference here in Dominica in collaboration with the UWI open campus and KEK.

And then from 2019 to 2021 she collaborated with the Konmite pou Etid Kweyol on a major creole project entitled “Dominica as a Centre of Excellence for the Preservation and Expression of Marginalised Creole Cultural Heritage, Arts and its Indigenous Kalinagoes”. Among other things this project involved the production of two documentaries on creole and kalinago culture.

Dr Cuffy was a very intelligent, vibrant, creative and ambitious individual who pursued her goals with great tenacity and passion. She wanted to help make our creole culture more international and had a vision for Dominica as a centre of excellence in the promotion of creole culture.

She will be greatly missed by all of us in the cultural communities in Dominica and England. However, she has left behind a wonderful legacy of accomplishment and the important role she played in the promotion of Dominica’s creole culture.

Once again KEK extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Dr Violet Vyline Cuffy.

