La Salette Global Association: ‘Going the extra mile to rebuild our beloved Pointe Michel’

PRESS RELEASE - La Salette Global Association (LSGA) - Monday, September 14th, 2020 at 1:05 PM
The La Salette Global Association monument to Pointe Michel residents who lost their lives due to hurricane Maria

The La Salette Global Association (LSGA) was established in 2018 with one of the main objectives being working together as one entity bringing together the United Kingdom, Canada and United States to enhance our village of Pointe Michel.

In keeping with our mandate, the La Salatte Global Association has assisted the community in numerous ways. Since its inception, LSGA has assisted to individuals with disabilities, donated twelve (12) ceiling fans to the St. Luke’s Primary School and in 2018, a 5 feet plaque commemorating the Hurricane Maria victims from the village of Pointe Michel.

LSGA believes having a positively strong community is important for everyone. Building a strong rapport with your community peers can make a positive impact in what is going on in your community regarding everyone’s happiness.

With this in mind we invite you to a procession to the monument. (See flier below).

We will continue to do our utmost for Pointe Michel – our next project is targeted towards the youth. The La Salette Global Association is aware that the youth is the hope for the future, yet we need to invest in them today.

“Like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions but our ROOT remain as one” – this is the very essence of the LSGA. We believe the deeper the roots, the greater the fruits. Though we live abroad our love for Pointe Michel will forever be eternal. With this in mind we will continue to have our village’s best interest at heart.

