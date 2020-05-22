Launch of the Noreen John Foundation

“Your legacy is every life you have ever touched” Maya Angelou.

Barrister and Feminist Activist Noreen John has touched many lives across the globe.

Employed by the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, the positive impact of her work in Social Development was recognised throughout the Caribbean, UK, Africa and the Pacific. At home in Dominica, she worked initially as a teacher at the St. Mary’s Academy, and later in Community Development with the Small Project Assistant Team (SPAT). Additionally, she was the Director of Legal Aid. Social justice was a stamp, recognizable in her work in gender justice, community education, child rights and general advocacy. Her mission to empower the vulnerable was clear. Her untimely passing On May 21st 2019 halted her humanitarian contribution.

In her honour, The Noreen John Foundation (NJF) has been set up to continue her work in areas for which she felt most passionate, namely: women’s empowerment, community education in its broadest sense, and advocacy. Its mission is to demonstrate measurable impact in empowering the most vulnerable through community projects education and training. NJF seeks to fulfil this mission through the practice of respect, fairness, transparency and integrity. Noreen John lived a life of intelligence, honesty, integrity, loyalty, kindness, and caring. The Noreen John Foundation (NJF) is built on these pillars.

NJF was launched on the anniversary of her passing (21st May 2020) in celebration of her life. Its vision is that of empowering the lives of the vulnerable in Dominica. NJF challenges all of us to embrace this vision, to “touch lives” as Noreen did. As Kalu Ndukwe Kalu political scientist said, “The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain your legacy”.

You are invited to become a friend/member of the Noreen John Foundation. NJF is a non-profit charitable organization that collects and raises donations, manages a monetary fund and makes grants to organizations, institutions, or individuals for charitable purposes. The three main foci of the grant giving are: women’s empowerment, community education and advocacy.

Contact the NJF for a membership form and to receive more information. Email today: NoreenJohnFoundation@gmail.com