Learning from the Masters with PlayGo Emerge

As part of its commitment to developing the regional film industry, PlayGo, through its film competition PlayGo Emerge, is offering a series of masterclasses with some of the Caribbean’s best film professionals.

PlayGo is TV anytime, anywhere, and users can watch live sports, regional events, local new, shows, movies and kids programming from the palm of their hand. And, with a goal of highlighting more local and regional content, the PlayGo Emerge competition will provide creators with a platform and an audience for their content.

The masterclasses are done in partnership with Third Horizon, an award-winning creative collective dedicated to developing, producing, exhibiting and distributing film and other art forms that give voice to stories of the Caribbean, its diaspora and other marginalised and underrepresented spaces in the Global South.

Tari Lovell, Head of Marketing Digital Services at Digicel said: “A big part of the PlayGo Emerge competition is to give back to the Caribbean film community by building up our filmmakers, whether they’re new to the industry, or seasoned veterans. This is why we’re offering the masterclasses. Through our PlayGo app, we offer TV and video on demand anytime, anywhere, so we already have an outlet for the content, now we want to help the filmmakers create the best content they can.”

The masterclass series will explore New Aesthetics of Caribbean Cinema with Haitian Film Director, Guetty Felin (June 21); Funding + Financing in the Caribbean Countries with panellists Fanny Huc, Jesus Hernandez, Nneka Luke, Sébastien Onomo, Renee Robinson and Toni Bell (June 22); Distribution Pathways with DeShuna Elisa Spencer, Nicola Ofoego, Rob Maylor and Kathryn Everett (June 23); Finding the Story in Documentary with Selwyn de Wind and Lisa Harewood (July 12); Behind the Lens: Cinematography with Jamaican Film Director, Gabrielle Blackwood (July 19); Focus on Animation with Camille Selvon Abrahams (July 26), and other key industry topics. The masterclasses will be available on PlayGo’s Facebook page.

Co-Executive Director of Third Horizon, Romola Lucas said: “When the Caribbean Film Academy started out in a storefront on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn back in 2012, it was with the very specific aim of sharing Caribbean films with the rest of the world. Today, our partnership with Digicel for the PlayGo Emerge film competition takes this to a whole new level, and we are looking forward to seeing the films that will be produced, and the talent behind them.”

The competition encourages creators to submit original short form videos under the theme Celebrate the National Pride of your Country. Running from July 1 to September 30, 2021, there are three categories of entrants – Youth (ages 12-18), Emerging (up to 5 years’ experience) and Pro (more than 5 years’ experience). Submissions should range from 5 to 15 minutes in any of the following six content genres: documentary, drama/fiction, comedy, science fiction, animation and photo essay.

Entry is limited to original videos or photos essays, which will be screened by judges and then released for the public to vote on. In order to submit entries, participants have to download the PlayGo app with an active subscription, and register and upload their submission to the online contest platform, which will go live at the start of the competition.

Overall, there are 20 winners, which will receive anywhere from US$500 to US$2,500 cash, Adobe Premiere PRO-1, an all-expense paid trip and other exciting prizes.