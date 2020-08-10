Lebanese government expected to resign in wake of Beirut blast as death toll rises

The BBC has reported that the Lebanese government is about to issue a statement over growing calls for their resignation amid mounting anger over last Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut that killed more than 200 people and left as many as 300,000 homeless.
Several ministers have already resigned in response to protests calling for the government to take responsibility over what is seen as negligence and corruption that lead to the catastrophic blast.
The president and prime minister have said the explosion was the result of the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for six years without safety measures at Beirut’s port.
2020 boy. What a year.. Every month has something new. i though August would make me as happy as it made Jada, but no boy. Lord knows what else is in store for us. Jah guidance.
Where is Skerrit’s friend, business partner,
financial advisor andd so called landlord from again? Anthony Hayden will have to build some mansions in Dominica like the one Skerrit said he built for him, so his fellow Lebanese could come to Dominica to hide.
Ministers resign over negligence and corruption. This is respectable from any statesmen. Here are a few examples. Hurricane Erica and Maria two natural disasters killed over 100 people in Dominica. The country and the people responsible for disaster preparedness were all asleep in DA. Ross university left due to lack of bias to educational growth, lack of air access development and total disregard by Gov. Millions of lost revenue for entire north and further economic hardship. Million to billions of passport money out of state treasury and supervised by foriegn agents who seem to have more power than elected gov officials. Extreme corruption with individuals selling passports and washing in personal property. Increase TB due to non testing at ports of entry. State resources abused by political party. The bribery of voters with state funds. Corruption to the core. Do we have to wait for a catastrophic event. Real statesmen would resign in Dominica. Despicable set of thieves.
I do agree with you 110%. They are as corrupt as Skerrit but at least they have their decency left in their bodies. Having said that, Skerrit can not really resign because the minute he looses diplomatic immunity he will end up in Stockfarm unless he chooses to live in China.