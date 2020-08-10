Lebanese government expected to resign in wake of Beirut blast as death toll rises

The BBC has reported that the Lebanese government is about to issue a statement over growing calls for their resignation amid mounting anger over last Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut that killed more than 200 people and left as many as 300,000 homeless.

Several ministers have already resigned in response to protests calling for the government to take responsibility over what is seen as negligence and corruption that lead to the catastrophic blast.

The president and prime minister have said the explosion was the result of the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for six years without safety measures at Beirut’s port.

