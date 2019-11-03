Lennox Linton’s Independence Address 2019 Dominica News Online - Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at 7:00 PMShareTweetSharePin
I do not get myself involve with politics, but, this man is a MUCH BETTER speaker, more eloquent, and MUCH COOLER than Skerritt. For somebody Skerrit labels as uneducated,” he is very well spoken. Y’all should be ashamed that a so- called uneducated man is a better speaker than y’all prime minister. I think I will vote for him. Change is a must!!!
I listened to Mr. Linton’s Independence Day Speech attentively. He not only alluded to the colossal failures of the Skerrit led Administration but laid out a comprehensive strategic plan for the future of the country. All his ideas are practical and achievable. The DLP propagatists cannot falsely claim any longer that the astute Prime Minister in waiting has no plans to develop the country. The electorate of Dominica has a clear choice between good and evil; transparency and opaqueness; inclusion and exclusion; true democracy and autocracy; a visionary leader and a corrupt and docile dictator. Dominicans choose wisely on Election Day. Choose progress, good governance and an end to poverty, choose UWP.
NEXT PM OF DCA!!!!!!!
I will deliver your agenda for change to our almighty God. I pray that our God will give you strength to pursue the good works and continue to stay on the path of unity for our wonderful country. I wish you and your family well.May God bless you and Dominica.
Ken Peters.
Congratulations!
Hon Linton, Whoaaa, well said, well done, great intellectual speech. Such great meaning and aligned to the thoughts of the people of Dominica. “Come Ye Forward Sons and daughters”, to this well mature, professional, mature UWP leadership Team. We will move on forward with the principles and disciplines of the words and actions of The Right Hon. Lennox Linton and his highly professional United Workers Party Team. We the people of Dominica seriously need that change to kick out failed, immature Skerrit out and this failed Labour Corrupt Governemnt. Skerrit and his immature, visionless Labour Party has failed and deceived us over 19 long failed years. This failed corrupted Bobolistic labour Party must get hell out of our government that our people are respected, not reduced to Skerrit`s begging, failed leadership & immaturity. Skerrit Out. We make way for decency in government, with Linton & UWP Team. You deserve a great honour and we applaud you on this great academic speech. Thanks.
Hypocrite……You causing. Mayhem in this season…..National address of hate….
Jah willl deal with you..
Stop hating the man!
True statesmanship.
Love Mr. Linton or hate him the truth is we must that k God that Dominica is blessed with such a man as Mr. Lennox Linton in such a time as this. I personally is not a lover of Linton but I honestly respect the man! Who in Dominica would stand-up and speak freely against the ills of Skerrit at a time when Skerrit behavior is worse than that of Saddam Hussein or any of the dictators we heard of? Have we ever made time to thank God for the things we get from the government because of Lennox Linton? Had it not been for Lennox Linton and his courage, bravery and big mouth Dominica would already be sold to foreigners. Had it not been for Linton many of those receiving COOL OUT and housing would still be under blue tap. But because of the pressure Linton putting on the corrupt regime and the constant exposure of corruption, he is forcing Skerrit to do things for people including laborites that would get anything. If it wasn’t for Linton only very close friends would get…
I feel very unhappy to hear the leader of the opposition wish Dominicans happy independence when he knows very well that under Skerrit Dominica is no longer an independent nation but rather, a DEPENDENT nation that Roosevelt Skerrit stripped of just about everything so that we could depend on him for our daily bread.
Brilliant!!
Skerrit’s independence message is a big joke compared to this one..In fact it was so uninspiring that his usual “clappers” were not even cheering!
Your (Patriot Linton) continue to work tirelessly for country, and your bold, patriotric work is at the cusp of having you in the PM seat!
Imagine how the DLP MISLEADERS would run amock with our country without you!
Skerrit
My boy you are the poster man of distruction, ingenuity and divisiveness. We are not listening to you. Your stunning behavior during the children’s day parade was deplorable and act of desperation! Lennox, you are neither the PM or the President of DOM, so know your place in the kennel!
We had the opportunity to be in Dominica for Creole, I just want to say your lies and derogatory terms of DOM are appallingly and untrue. We drove from Roseau to Portsmouth and it was astonishing to see the development. Yes your constituency of Marigot was the most disgusting and underdeveloped villages. Marigot at one time was the most advanced villages, now all we are seeing is nothingness! Did you go to Marigot after the hurricane? The people of Marigot have to elect you in order to be PM, we are not electing Edison James. We are independent, therefore, we will deal with you at the polls. Your lies and pathetic behavior are appalling. History will be made by electing a high school dropout, 5…
@Views Exposed
Your dotish, i was at work during the schools parade..I was not at the stadium.
Scatterbrain and cretin, I am not patriot Linton..I am a Roseau South man and voter..I vote for Sikiri, the present parl Rep, and the soon to parl Rep again..
Go sweep the white dust from your brain, since it is negatively beimpacting upon your thinking!!
Skerrit
I really did not want to comment but will say one thing, “You Hate the Man…Pure Hatred”
Marigot people deserve what they get. They fall for lennox lies and vote for him. As soon as he get their vote he turn his back and go back to Mourne Daniel where he lives. What do they expect? Yet they try to blame Skerrit for their village being so backward and not the one they voted to represent their interest.
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍100
A class act, making Skerrit look and sound like so pedestrian despite his two doctorates.