Leo Club brings Christmas cheer to St. Luke’s Preschool

PRESS RELEASE - Leo Club of Dominica - Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 at 11:34 AM
On Friday, December 18th, the Leo Club of Dominica executed their annual Christmas Party for the early childhood. Every year the Club randomly selects a preschool/toddler centre on the island to share some Christmas Cheer.

This year, the Club decided to bring the cheerfulness south of the island, to the St. Luke’s Preschool and Toddler Centre. There were seventeen children present: 10 girls and 7 boys who were very happy and excited for this day. In keeping with the Covid-19 protocol, the children got the opportunity to meet the Leo Santa Claus as he distributed pre-packaged snacks and Christmas gifts with Christmas carols.

Early Childhood Director, Malissa Jno. Lewis expressed that gift-giving was the driving force behind the goal of giving back to the children in our community this holiday season, and there was no better feeling than seeing a child’s face light up when they receive their present. President, Lisana Dyer, further expressed that this act of giving spreads Christmas joy as it brings forth a sense of faith, hope & love despite the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Club would like to thank the principal of the St. Luke’s Primary School – Sister Anita Peter, the teachers and parents for making this day a success. Special thanks is also extended to Jolly’s Pharmacy and Meraki Designs for their support, as well as patrons who contributed to our Kiosk Outlets at Astaphans and S-Mart supermarkets.

Look out for our upcoming activities for 2021 as we continue to volunteer and serve in the spirit of Leoism. The Leo Club extends a heartfelt Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year to all!

1 Comment

  1. En Ba LA
    December 22, 2020

    Love this but check how Santa looking. Santa looking like Santa walked straight out of the gym.

