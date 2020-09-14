Leo club celebrates 26 years; donates to elder in support of month of the elderly

The Leo Club of Dominica celebrates its 26th Anniversary this year on the 14th of September.
The Club a non- profit organisation is a group of service minded individuals working together to serve the less fortunate in various communities since 1994. While executing various projects, they gain self-growth and development.
Membership chairperson, Amanda Barrie states that prayer is the foundation of productivity, thus club members commenced the anniversary week of activities traditionally with prayer as they celebrated mass at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pottersville with our parent Club, the Dominica Lions.
Thereafter, in light of supporting the Dominica Council on Ageing Inc. month of the elderly programme 2020, under the theme “The Elderly: Surviving the Pandemic”, members of the Club donated a food hamper to an elder in the community – Ms. Virginia Gachette from Church Lane, Goodwill. The customized food hamper was stocked with food necessities specifically for the needs of Ms. Gachette as she suffers from diabetes. Leo President, Lisana Dyer expresses that the elderly is an important part of the community as they paved the way for young persons, and provide guidance for a prosperous future. The Leo Club will surely continue to support the senior citizens in various communities around the island.
3 Comments
Oh my God. What an irresponsible presentation. The elderly woman has no face mask on…Didn’t anyone doing the presentation realize that?
This was a good donation but a part from that I cannot understand why the staff would be wearing mask but the senior receiving the basket didn’t have a mask on, don’t tell us that no one couldn’t make sure she had one too., Everything must be done to make sure seniors are protected, we can all do better than that it’s not a political matter so don’t treat it that way people, we are dealing with the health of the public and it is very serious no matter how many cases we have, COVID- 19 don’t work that way we just have to be safe and do the basic and follow all guideline from the health officials not politicians. Dominica is lucky we had no death so don’t be careless.
I am happy for Virginia.
Well done!