Leo club celebrates 26 years; donates to elder in support of month of the elderly

The Leo Club of Dominica celebrates its 26th Anniversary this year on the 14th of September.

The Club a non- profit organisation is a group of service minded individuals working together to serve the less fortunate in various communities since 1994. While executing various projects, they gain self-growth and development.

Membership chairperson, Amanda Barrie states that prayer is the foundation of productivity, thus club members commenced the anniversary week of activities traditionally with prayer as they celebrated mass at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pottersville with our parent Club, the Dominica Lions.

Thereafter, in light of supporting the Dominica Council on Ageing Inc. month of the elderly programme 2020, under the theme “The Elderly: Surviving the Pandemic”, members of the Club donated a food hamper to an elder in the community – Ms. Virginia Gachette from Church Lane, Goodwill. The customized food hamper was stocked with food necessities specifically for the needs of Ms. Gachette as she suffers from diabetes. Leo President, Lisana Dyer expresses that the elderly is an important part of the community as they paved the way for young persons, and provide guidance for a prosperous future. The Leo Club will surely continue to support the senior citizens in various communities around the island.